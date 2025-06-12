Bose unveils next-gen QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds with better noise cancellation, plus 2 new portable speakers – all in color options I love

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds Gen 2 launch this summer for $299

Improved noise-cancelling algorithms, wireless charging now standard

Six hour battery life and wireless charging for the case

The best noise cancelling earbuds you can buy right now are by Bose, and right now I'm going to suggest maybe not buying them. That's because there's a newer version incoming, and Bose promises that these ones are even better.

The Bose' QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2nd Gen will launch later this summer with a price tag of $299; pricing and availability for the rest of the world hasn't been announced just yet.

In addition to the new earbuds, there are also two new SoundLink speakers. One of them is coming this month and the other shortly afterwards.

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): what's new

We're pretty unanimous when it comes to rating ANC earbuds: Bose are the best. That's been the case for quite a while, ever since we found the Sony WF-1000XM5 to be a bit of a let-down in the ANC department.

If I'm travelling any distance I'm more likely to take my OG first-gen QuietComfort Earbuds than my AirPods Pro 2. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are better still, and the second generation promise to improve the ANC experience yet again.

Bose says it's got new and improved AI algorithms for better filtering of sudden noise spikes via its ActiveSense system, so less outside sound will break through. Bose promises improved voice pickup and call quality too, which is good, because that was a weak spot f the Ultra compared to the competition.

Battery life is six hours with ANC, or four with immersive spatial audio turned on too, and the case can be charged wirelessly – weirdly, the first-gen Ultra Earbuds required a sleeve for the case to add wireless charging, but it's here by default now.

There's also a new embedded ear wax guard to prevent buildup, and avoid any audio blocking from it.

There are three color options: black, white smoke and deep plum.

Two new SoundLink speakers

There's a lot of citrus yellow in this photo of the SoundLink Plus Portable (Image credit: Bose)

Bose has also announced two new SoundLink portable speakers: the SoundLink Plus Portable, which sits between the SoundLink Flex and the Max, and a second-generation SoundLink Micro.

The SoundLink Plus Portable is IP67 rated, floats in water, delivers 20 hours of playback and features one subwoofer, a tweeter and four passive radiators, so it should be pretty big in the bass department.

It'll be $269 and comes in a choice of black, blue dusk or a new citrus yellow. Pre-orders start today, 12 June, except for the citrus yellow: those orders open on 18 June. All three models will be on sale from 26 June.

(Image credit: Bose)

The second-generation SoundLink Micro speaker gets USB-C charging, 12 hours of battery life and Bose app compatibility for adjusting the EQ, customizing the buttons and other tweaks.

There's a new removable fabric strap that makes it easy to attach it to things, and Bose says the new model delivers clearer highs without sacrificing any of the lows.

The SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) will go on sale later this summer with a US price of $129 and two color choices: black and blue dusk.