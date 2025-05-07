Anker announces Soundcore Liberty 5 wireless earbuds

They launched today: May 7, 2025

They cost $129.99 / £99.99 / AU$169.99 but boast premium features

Anker has just launched a brand new pair of affordable wireless earbuds: the Anker Soundcore Liberty 5, and just like their predecessors they look like a cheap way to access premium features.

The Liberty 5 buds boast some useful features including active noise cancellation, an 12-hour battery life with active noise-cancellation (ANC), which can be extended up to 32 more hours with their charging case.

The new buds also offer improved bass performance thanks to dual bass-enhancing tubes that amplify the low frequencies resonance while increasing air flow, which according to Anker leads to more powerful, yet balanced, bass reproduction.

What’s more if you’re using an Android device you can access higher quality audio transmission via LDAC – so you should find your audio sounds more complete than it does on non-LDAC earbuds.

If you like the sound of these new earbuds they’re available to buy right now on Amazon.com, Soundcore.com, and from select retailers for $129.99 / £99.99 / AU$169.99.

(Image credit: Anker)

This means the buds aren’t quite as affordable as other recent cheap wireless earbuds like Panasonic’s new RB-F10 over-ear headphones, but with a premium suite of features a higher price is to be expected.

We haven’t been able to test these earbuds yet, but previous Anker audio products scored well; we gave the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro three-and-a-half stars, and the older Anker Soundcore Liberty Air buds earned four stars – though both could have been better.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The more recent Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 buds (which we haven’t tested) appeared to score well with reviewers, though you may find you’ll want to wait and see how well the latest Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 buds fare before you buy them – or maybe wait for a discount to make their $129.99 / £99.99 / AU$169.99 asking price is even more affordable.