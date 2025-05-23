These outrageously cheap dual-driver headphones promise affordable Hi-Res Audio thrills, and come from a reliable company

The Earfun Tune Pro cost $69.99 / £59.99 (about AU$108) at launch

Hi-Res Audio, dual drivers and Bluetooth 5.4

Hybrid ANC to block 45dB of unwanted audio

EarFun is carving out an enviable reputation for its high-quality and low-priced headphones such as the 4.5-star EarFun Wave Pro. And now there's an even higher spec pair of over-ears with a refreshingly low price.

The new EarFun Tune Pro have an impressive specification and cost just $69.99 /£59.99 at launch thanks to a coupon that knocks $20 / £20 off their official $89.99 / £79.99 price – and that means this lower price is effectively the 'real' price, and whenever they're the higher price, that just means a deal is coming soon and retailers want to show a nice discount amount.

• Earfun Tune Pro for $69.99 at Amazon US

• Earfun Tune Pro for £59.99 at Amazon UK

That lower price for these kind of features, and a dual-driver speaker setup, is extremely tempting.

We wouldn't expect these headphones to go head to head with something like a pair of Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3. But we've been consistently impressed by EarFun's value for money, and if these new 'phones surpass the "admirable" sound quality of the Wave Pro (as described by our review) they could be a great budget buy.

If they're really good, they might even restore EarFun's crown as maker of the best noise cancelling headphones for budget buyers, an honor that was recently passed to EarFun's arch-rival 1More.

EarFun Tune Pro - Official Unboxing - YouTube Watch On

EarFun Tune Pro: key features

The Tune Pro are dual-driver headphones with a large 40mm PET composite film driver and an additional 10mm LCP polymer driver for the higher-frequency sounds.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The idea of a driver pair like this is the that the large driver can focus more on low-end sounds, and the smaller driver can focus on the upper end, and the overall depth of sound should be improved compared to a single driver. But as with all audio engineering, it depends on execution.

Also included is a new Theater Mode sound profile for "enhanced 2-channel stereo and 360-degree spatial sound formats".

There's hybrid ANC promising noise reduction of up to 45dB, and a five-microphone setup with AI for clear voice calls. Battery life is up to 120 hours (presumably with ANC off, but that's a very impressive number in any case), and you can listen in cabled mode as well as wireless.

Bluetooth is 5.4 with multi-point and a low-latency mode for gaming, and the headphones are Hi-Res Audio certified, although EarFun hasn't published details of supported audio quality or wireless codecs; if you squint at the promotional images you'll see the small print that Hi-Res certification only applies to listening in wired mode.

The new EarFun Tune Pro headphones are available now from EarFun and from Amazon.

• Earfun Tune Pro for $69.99 at Amazon US

• Earfun Tune Pro for £59.99 at Amazon UK