Nothing Headphone (1) have noise cancellation, Transparency and Spatial Audio

Hi-Res Audio, LDAC and USB-C lossless audio, with tuning by KEF

Priced at $299 / £299, launching on July 15th

It's official: the striking Nothing Headphone (1) have launched, and they look like no other headphones thanks to a very unusual and somewhat retro-futuristic design.

There's substance to match the style. Developed in association with audio legend KEF, the Headphone (1) are the most premium headphones Nothing has made so far, by a long way. Nothing promises great sound, and a huge range of smart features.

We've already spent a few weeks testing the headphones, and you can read our full Nothing Headphone (1) review – but if you just want to find out more, here's what you need to know.

Nothing Headphone (1): pricing and availability

Headphone (1) will be available in black and white for £299 / $299 / €299 (about AU$625). Global pre-orders begin 4 July 2025 at nothing.tech and select partners, with widespread availability starting from 15 July 2025.

They're available in 'black' and 'white' colors, which are really 'dark gray' and 'silver'.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing Headphone (1): design

"We wanted to create something radically different," Nothing CEO Carl Pei said at a lauch event in London. He showed a series of images of competitor headphones, and said that Nothing specifically wanted Nothing Headphone (1) to stand right out, and that's definitely true.

There are some bold choices here, as you can see from the images. But it's not just in the headphones' looks: Nothing has deliberately moved away from touch controls to good old-fashioned tactile buttons and a roller for a more precise way to navigate media, adjust the volume and switch ANC modes.

The key control in the app is the Button, a customizable control that can activate Nothing's Channel Hop feature. This cycles between recent audio apps, or playlists, or favorite functions without having to dig through menus and screens.

It can also be configured to trigger voice commands, launch News Reporter, or open the Essential Space, which is an AI-powered place to store voice notes, reminders and "fleeting thoughts". Or you can just set it to trigger other functions of the headphones, if you prefer.

The earpads are made with leather ear cushions designed to mould naturally to the shape of your head, reducing pressure and providing a comfortable fit for all-day wear.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing Headphone (1): key features

The drivers are 40mm custom dynamic drivers promising deep bass, detailed mids and crisp treble, and the headphones come with hybrid ANC, a Transparency mode, and spatial audio with head tracking.

There's a 3.5mm jack for wired listening as well as USB-C for lossless hi-res, and the headphones also support LDAC for high quality wireless audio.

The active noise cancellation system has dual feed-forward and feedback microphones, and there's a four-mic system supported by AI and trained on more than 28 million noise scenarioes to deliver clear voice calls.

Listening time is promised as being up to 35 hours with ANC on, and a five-minute fast charge will deliver 2.4 hours of ANC-enabled playback. Bluetooth is 5.3 with dual device connection, Fast Pair and low latency mode.

The app provides an eight-band customizable EQ, a separate Bass Enhancer feature, the ability to choose how much noice cancellation you want, control of the spatial audio, and the ability to turn on the multi-point Bluetooth support and wear detection, so they'll pause when you take them off, and resume when you put them back on.

Will they challenge the best noise-cancelling headphones? Well, if you already took a look at our Nothing Headphone (1) review, you'll know the answer – take a full read to see if they're a good fit for you.