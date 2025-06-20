Multiple image leaks show the Nothing Headphone (1) design

Leaks show silver and black models

The headphones are due to launch on July 1st 2025

The design of Nothing's first ever over-ear headphones, which Nothing has already announced will appear on July 1st 2025 and be called the Headphone (1), appears to have leaked. And they're… quite something.

As Android Authority reports, the Equal Leaks Telegram account has posted three apparently official renders of the Nothing Headphone (1), and the images show "a rather peculiar pair of headphones" with a two-part design that to my eyes looks like somebody sanded the corners off a cassette tape and glued it to a Walkman.

You can see the more part of the design above, and those images have since been joined by more, this time on the Nothing Fan Blog on Instagram.

Nothing Headphone (1): what we know so far

I've got to say I admire Nothing if these are indeed the real thing. I'd much rather firms took risks than copied what everybody else is doing, and there are a lot of very bland headphone designs out there; even some of the best headphones are utterly forgettable in the looks department.

So if you want to lean into iconic look of the Cybermen from Doctor Who, I'm all in favor.

The Nothing Headphone (1) will launch on 1st July alongside the Nothing Phone (3) and we're hoping they'll sound superb: Nothing's most recent earbuds punch way above their price tag, and we gave the Nothing Ear (a) five stars.

However, one rumor says the new headphones will cost $309 in the US, €299 in Europe, and £299 in the UK – so a big step up from the more budget earbuds Nothing has hit its groove with.

That will still make these headphones way cheaper than AirPods Max – although isn't everything? – and a lot less than the superb Sony WH-1000XM6. If the quality's good enough, maybe they'll be popular enough that they'll no longer look unusual.

(Image credit: Instagram / nothing_fan_blog)