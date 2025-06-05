Nothing confirms that its first over-ear headphones will be unveiled next month, alongside the Nothing Phone (3)
Nothing has just officially revealed when its first pair of headphones, rather than earbuds, are coming – and they'll arrive on July 1st, alongside the new flagship Nothing Phone (3).
They'll be called the Nothing Headphone (1) – yes, a singular headphone, apparently – and I'm really looking forward to these after the superb Nothing Ear (a).
These affordable earbuds really turned Nothing around when it comes to audio – before the brand's stuff had been distinctly fine, but the Nothing Ear (a) are simply fantastic for the price. We rank them among the the best earbuds around, and they pushed Sony out as our top pick in the sub-$100/£100 category.
Nothing has also announced that it's working with British hi-fi stalwart KEF on future audio products, but declined to say whether KEF is involved in the Headphone (1) in any way.
I suspect that KEF is not involved in the Headphone (1), and anything coming from that project is further down the road – but maybe I'll be surprised.
And either way, I'm excited for these. If Nothing can hit the same kind of mid-range price and great quality for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones as it has for earbuds, they could shake up the affordable end of the market.
And not only that, but they'll probably come with Nothing's cool see-through aesthetic, and as someone who grew up during the translucent tech craze of the early 2000s, I'm always happy to see more of it.
We have no details to speak of about these headphones, but at least we know what date to mark in the calendar to find out more about them: see you on July 1st.
