New leak may have revealed just about every Nothing Headphones 1 spec

The Nothing Headphone 1 will be taking on the Sony WH-1000XM6 shown here

More Nothing Headphone 1 details emerge

The headphones could offer extended battery life

We may see the product launch during July

We know that a new Nothing Headphone 1 audio product is on the way, because Nothing has told us so, but as yet we don't have too much official information about these over-ear headphones – though a fresh leak may have just plugged that particular knowledge gap.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar and Android Headlines, the Nothing Headphone 1 (yes, headphone in the singular) is going to weigh in at 329 grams. That compares to 254 grams for the Sony WH-1000XM6, and 385 grams for the Apple AirPods Max.

The headphones are tipped to come with 40 mm dynamic drivers, manufactured in partnership with high-end British audio company KEF (a detail previously teased by Nothing itself). Adaptive bass enhancement and spatial audio are apparently included.

These leaked details suggest the Nothing Headphone 1 will come with adaptive noise cancelling (ANC) technology, challenging our best noise cancelling headphones list with up to 42 dB in volume and with a 2000 Hz frequency range.

Battery boost

Nothing Headphone 1 looks and feels premium..Plenty of buttons, plush cushioning, & nifty carry case...like the color matching as well.Can be a hit if they manage to price it under Rs 20k..Want to see a quick hands-on??June 28, 2025

There are also a lot of battery details here. The headphones are said to pack a battery with a 1,040 mAh capacity – that's difficult to compare with other products, because most devices in this category list battery life rather than battery capacity.

Using the AAC codec, the Nothing Headphone 1 will apparently be good for 80 hours of playback with ANC off, and 35 hours with ANC on, both of which are impressive figures compared to the competition. We'll have to see if they hold up in testing.

A 5-minute charge is going to be enough for 5 hours of playback with ANC off and 2.4 hours of playback with ANC on, according to the leak – so even if you can only charge them for a little while before you head out, they should last.

All of which makes us more excited to actually see and try out these headphones. It seems very likely they'll launch alongside the Nothing Phone 3, which is definitely arriving sometime in July, and may indeed show up on the first day of the month.