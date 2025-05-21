Nothing has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 will land in July

The company's teaser doesn't reveal much else

Previous teasers and leaks point to this being a true flagship

We knew the Nothing Phone 3 was coming sometime this ‘summer’, but now the makers have got a bit more specific, saying that the phone will land in July.

This was revealed in a teaser on Nothing’s X account, which… doesn’t tell us much else. Below text with the July launch window the number ‘3’ simply flashes on the screen several times, followed by text saying “it’s a magic number”.

That ‘3’ is created from a series of white blocks that are reminiscent of the glyph lighting system on the back of Nothing’s phones, so that will probably be making a return here, but that was always expected.

Phone (3). It's a magic number. Coming July 2025. pic.twitter.com/WEQ7Vcf72HMay 20, 2025

A top-end chipset and a reworked camera

Still, while this teaser doesn’t tell us much else, previous teasers and leaks do give us some idea of what to expect.

Nothing itself has previously said that the Nothing Phone 3 will be the company’s “first true flagship”, and that it will have a price to match, coming in at around £800 (roughly $1,060 / AU$1,640). That price will apparently be justified through “premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up.”

Beyond that, a recent rumor pointed to the Nothing Phone 3 having a “flagship Snapdragon chipset”, which might mean the Snapdragon 8 Elite, also found in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

The same tip also pointed to a significantly reworked triple-lens camera, complete with a larger primary sensor than the Nothing Phone 2 and a periscope telephoto lens, suggesting this phone could offer long-distance optical zoom.

The battery could be in for a boost too, with this said to possibly exceed 5,000mAh – up from 4,700mAh in the Nothing Phone 2.

So, the Nothing Phone 3 could be quite an exciting handset, and if you’ve liked the look of Nothing’s phones but wanted something higher end, this could finally be the device for you. We’ll find out in July.