An official Nothing Phone 3 teaser just arrived, though it may be dropping a signature feature

Nothing has teased its Phone 3 flagship

The traditional glyphs are apparently going away

A July launch is expected

We've been told that the Nothing Phone 3 is landing in July, but we don't know much more about it than that – except for a couple of intriguing new teasers that have just been posted to the Nothing social media feed on X (formerly Twitter).

First up, we have the declaration that "it's all in the details", accompanied by a close-up of what seems to be a detail on the back of the handset. It doesn't reveal much, but it fits in with the quirky Nothing approach to smartphone aesthetics.

Speaking of aesthetics, the second teaser says the Nothing Phone 3 is going to do away with the light-up glyphs that have traditionally been on the rear of Nothing phones. If you're unsure what we're talking about, check out our Nothing Phone 2 review.

Those glyphs have been a signature part of Nothing phones since the beginning, right up to this year's Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro – but it seems Nothing is going for a more subdued and minimal look with its next flagship phone.

Next in line

We killed the Glyph Interface. pic.twitter.com/wlLHNzzc72May 29, 2025

The Nothing Phone 2 launched all the way back in 2023, and Nothing CEO Carl Pei told us that there was no 2024 launch for the Nothing Phone 3 because the company wanted to get the on-board software and AI integrations right.

We're assuming that's now been achieved, because Nothing itself has said the handset will launch in July. No doubt, there are more official teasers and unofficial rumors about the phone to come between now and then.

At the start of the year, a leaked memo suggested the Nothing Phone 3 would go all in on AI – just like every other phone this year, seemingly – and it sounds like it's going to be a well-specced flagship phone ready to claim a spot on our best phones list.

We were largely impressed with the mid-range Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro handsets that launched in March, but it's been a while since we had a fully fledged flagship from Nothing – so expectations are high.