Stardew Valley 1.6 update is here introducing new events, a mastery system, NPC dialogue, and more

Stardew Valley's long-awaited update 1.6 is finally here and introduces massive changes.

After months of teasing, developer ConcernedApe has released update 1.6 for PC via Steam and GOG (with Xbox Game Pass coming soon) and despite previously learning about some new features coming to the farming simulator, the patch far exceeds expectations.

For players who love customizing their Stardew Valley experience as much as possible, you'll be glad to know that an eighth alternate farm has been added to the creation menu. It's called Meadowlands Farm and looks to be the biggest farm you can have, while also offering a chicken coop and two chickens for free when you start, along with "chewy blue grass that animals love".

In terms of major playable content, 1.6 has added new festivals to experience, including the three-day Desert Festival which occurs in Spring, that can only be accessed after the bus is repaired, two mini fishing festivals called Trout Derby and SquidFest, along with a new environment "event" in summer that players can discover.

There's also a brand-new "mastery" system if you've maxed out your skills, and although the patch notes don't offer much in the way of details, it can be accessed in a new area that will grant players "powerful perks and items…"

Alongside new NPC features, like winter outfits and unique dialogue per character, players can now party up with up to eight players in multiplayer - which has received many improvements for performance and stability. There are now 19 new Books of Power to uncover which grant special perks and players can also expect four new home renovations, four cabin variants, 280 new furnishings, eight achievements, and more.

A few other small yet exciting features allow players to move their house anywhere they like around their farm, something which was previously locked before 1.6, have multiple pets - including a turtle - after getting max hearts with your starter pet, give your cat or dog hats, and of course, a plethora of new items to discover while foraging and crafting. You can even drink mayonnaise now, too!

There are plenty more secrets to discover with Stardew Valley update 1.6. For those who don't mind spoilers, you can read the full list of changes in the patch notes.