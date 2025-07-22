Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is getting a huge free update later this year that brings two major, all-new ways of playing
The next update arrives in December
Massive Entertainment has announced that a new update for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will arrive later this year and add two new ways to play.
The free patch will be released on December 5, 2025, and introduce two new features that have been highly requested by players: Third-Person Mode and New Game Plus.
With Third-Person Mode, players will be able to play Frontiers of Pandora from a new perspective, which brings "a new sense of scale, freedom, and immersion" at the press of a button.
The studio has reworked animations, controls, audio, and camera systems to make for a seamless transition from the game's original first-person mode.
Meanwhile, New Game Plus will let players replay the game's story while keeping their inventory and skills, face higher-level enemies, and unlock a brand-new skill tree and stronger gear.
"We've always envisioned Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as a living world that evolves with our players," said Omar Bouali, creative director at Massive Entertainment.
"This update is a celebration of our community's passion and we're thankful to our players for their support. It means the world to our team."
The next update follows two post-launch story packs, The Sky Breaker and Secrets of the Spires. However, Massive Entertainment has confirmed that this content is unavailable in New Game Plus.
