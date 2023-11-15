Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora already has two DLC story packs in the works

Details have emerged regarding the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora season pass. The upcoming open-world sci-fi adventure game is releasing on December 7, but it looks as though publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment have more content releases planned for after the launch.

The season pass is included with both the game's Gold ($110 / £95 / AU$159.95) and Ultimate ($130 / £115 / AU$189.95) editions and will feature two "story packs" as well as bonus content on launch day.

The two story packs, titled The Sky Breaker and Secrets of the Spires, will be released in 2024, with the former releasing in middle of the year and the latter coming towards the end.

Owners of the season pass will also get access to the Familiar Echoes quest, which will be available at launch alongside a cosmetic set for their Ikran flying mount and an exclusive gear set themed around the resistance faction. For more information, check out the video below.

The game's story follows a Na'vi alien who was abducted from their home and raised by humans. Our protagonist then escapes and journeys to the frontier to reconnect with their cultural roots and to protect their homeland from the ruthless and exploitative RDA corporation. Along the way, they bond with local wildlife and ally with different local Na'vi clans as they explore the world of Pandora for themselves.



During our hands-on with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we at TRG were impressed with the title's open-world action and satisfying traversal mechanics. We praised the game's "luscious and vibrant landscape" as well as a "fluidity and responsiveness" from the game's controls that "rivals even some of the best Mario games."

However, we also expressed concern about the game's weighty subject matter surrounding colonialism and cultural imperialism. As we put it in our preview coverage, this will "require a delicate touch" to get right, especially considering the mixed response garnered by the James Cameron films upon which the game is based.

However, should Massive Entertainment be able to stick the landing, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could turn out to be an impressive and noteworthy sci-fi adventure.

