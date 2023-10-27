Black Friday video game deals 2023 - early discounts and what to expect

As we get closer and closer to November, it can only mean one thing - the Black Friday video game deals are almost upon us. It’s a great time of year to take advantage of huge discounts and deals, particularly if you’re on the lookout for some new video games to stock up your library with new things to play.

Gaming isn’t exactly a cheap hobby, so shopping events like Black Friday can be very helpful if you want to check out some of the year’s biggest PS5 , Xbox Series X |S, and Nintendo Switch games without breaking the bank. While Black Friday itself doesn’t kick off until the last Friday in November (which this year is November 24), recent years have seen deals arriving sooner and sooner, and there are already plenty of discounts available. We’ve already compiled some particularly exciting offerings among the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and the Black Friday gaming deals more widely.

If you’re already on the lookout for some awesome offers on video games, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a selection of some of the best discounts available ahead of Black Friday, as well as what to expect from the main event.

Black Friday video game deals - PlayStation

Mortal Kombat 1 - PS5: was $69.99 now $57.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you’re a fan of fighting games, then Mortal Kombat 1 is well worth your time. Having only been released in September, there’s not been much time for NetherRealm Studios’ latest to drop in price, but at 17% off, this is currently Amazon’s best ever price for the brutal title. Price check: GameStop - $69.99

Octopath Traveler 2 - PS5: was $59.99 now $29.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - Octopath Traveler 2 released earlier this year as a standalone sequel to Square Enix’s HD 2D RPG Octopath Traveler, and features a new cast of eight characters, each with their own story to follow. If you’re into RPGs, this is a great title to try, and this price is on par with Amazon’s best ever deal. Price check: Amazon - $29.99

Elden Ring - PS4: was $39.99 now $19.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - Elden Ring may be fast approaching its second anniversary, but FromSoftware’s latest release is still one of the best open-world action games available to play right now. Not only is this price a huge bargain if you own a PS4, but it’s even better since it comes with a free PS5 upgrade if you own Sony’s current-gen console. Price check: Amazon - $43.09

A Plague Tale: Requiem - PS5: was $59.99 now $29.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - One of 2022’s Game of the Year nominees, A Plague Tale: Requiem follows two siblings traveling through Southern France during the Black Plague. If you missed the game at launch, now’s a great time to give it a go, as this price is on par with Amazon’s best ever offer. Price check: Best Buy - $59.99

Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - PS5: was $89.99 now $22.50 at GameStop

Save $67 - Released towards the end of 2022, Gotham Knights is a unique Batman universe game in that players don’t play as the caped crusader, but instead can switch between Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. This Deluxe Edition includes some extra in-game content not present in the regular version. Price check: Walmart - $48.97

Black Friday video game deals - Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - was $69.99 now $52.95 at Walmart

Save $17 - Without a doubt, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the best Nintendo Switch games to date, and having only released in May this year, we’ve not seen that many huge deals on it so far. However, this price beats Amazon’s best ever price, so it’s certainly worth considering. Price check: GameStop - $69.99

Fire Emblem Engage - was $59.99 now $44.99 at GameStop

Save $15 - Whether you’re new to Fire Emblem or you’re a series veteran, Engage is a brilliant game which introduces a plethora of likable new characters alongside favorites of old. While this deal doesn’t quite beat Amazon’s best ever offer, it’s still a pretty great deal that’s worth your attention if you love strategy games Price check: Best Buy - $59.99

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - was $59.99 now $15 at GameStop

Save $45 - Another Fire Emblem game, but this time with a Dynasty Warriors twist. Three Hopes is the second Fire Emblem Warriors game, which focuses on the characters from Three Houses. At $15 this is an absolute steal for a first-party Nintendo Switch game, beating Amazon’s best price by some distance. Price check: Best Buy - $59.99

Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition - was $89.99 now $44.99 at GameStop

Save $45 - If you’re a fan of the Bayonetta series and haven’t yet played 2022’s third installment, now’s a great time to do so as this normally pricey special edition is going for an incredible price that blows Amazon’s past offers out of the water. This multiversal Bayonetta adventure is best enjoyed by those familiar with the series’ past entries. Price check: Amazon - $119.95

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe - was $59.98 now $41.23 at Walmart

Save $19 - If you loved Kirby’s Return to Dream Land on the Nintendo Wii or missed on on the cute, classic adventure, this HD Nintendo Switch remaster is for you. Having released at the start of the year, this is a great price that’s far better than anything Amazon has offered in the past. Price check: Best Buy - $59.99

Black Friday video game deals - Xbox

Resident Evil 4 - Xbox Series X: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - One of this year’s most exciting horror games, this is Amazon’s lowest ever price on the Resident Evil 4 remake. We gave the modern version of Capcom’s 2005 classic a five out of five in our review, so if you’re yet to pick it up, it certainly has our recommendation. Price check: GameStop - $59.99

Diablo 4 Cross-Gen Bundle: was $69.99 now $48.50 at Walmart

Save $21 - Diablo 4 is another of this year’s biggest games, and with continuous updates and new seasons, it’s never going to be a bad time to dive in. This version of the game can be used on either Xbox One or Series X|S, and its price is only slightly higher than Amazon’s best ever offer on it. Price check: GameStop - $52.49

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Xbox Series X: was $69.99 now $52.93 at Amazon

Save $17 - The direct follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis’ latest adventure released earlier this year, and if you’ve not already had the chance to pick it up, this is a pretty good deal. It’s not quite as low as Amazon’s best ever offer, but it still beats its Prime Day price. Price check: Walmart - $52.94

Payday 3 - Xbox Series X: was $39.99 now $24.99 on Best Buy

Save $15 - Payday 3 may not have had an exceptional launch when it was released in September, but with server and matchmaking issues now ironed out, Starbreeze Studios’ co-op FPS could be worth picking up for a low price like this. It’s just about on par with Amazon’s best offer. Price check: Walmart - $39.87

Starfield Standard Edition - Xbox Series X: was $69.99 now $61.45 at Amazon

Save $9 - A modest discount, but also the best offering right now for anyone looking to pick up a physical copy of Bethesda’s latest enormous RPG. Explore over 1000 planets, craft space ships, and befriend fellow explorers. Price check: Best Buy - $69.99

Black Friday video game deals - UK

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - PS5: was £69.99 now £61.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - Although this might not first appear to be a screaming bargain, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released incredibly recently on October 20, and given how popular it is, it’s pretty amazing to see it get any discount at all so soon. If you’re yet to pick up a physical copy of Insomniac Games’ latest, this is the best price yet. Price check: Game - £69.99

Super Mario Bros. Wonder- Nintendo Switch: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Very

Save £10 - Super Mario Bros. Wonder is also a very recent release, and if you didn’t buy it on launch, then this is a pretty great discount. The new 2D platformer has received rave reviews, including from us. Nintendo Switch games don’t tend to get many big price cuts, so to get £10 off so close to launch is a deal worth considering. Price check: Game - £49.99

Dead Island 2 - Xbox One/Series X: was £59.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The highly anticipated sequel to Dead Island was finally released this year, after many delays, and if you want to see what all the fuss is about and splat some zombies, this is Amazon’s best price for it yet. Price check: Argos - £34.99