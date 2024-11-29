Here are the 52 best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, hand-picked after over one thousand hours playing on the console

The biggest sales event of the year is finally here and that means loads of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. But which ones are the most worth your while?

I'm a Nintendo Switch expert who has spent over one thousand hours playing games on the console and testing countless Nintendo Switch accessories as part of my work at TechRadar. I've been tasked with picking out the best deals for you and have narrowed things down to these absolute favorites.

For me, the absolute star of the show right now is the incredible value Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle which is on sale for just $299 (was $349) at Walmart.

Over in the UK, I would highly recommend the Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Bundle which is now just £189.99 (was £199.99) at Argos. Both of these offers include brilliant games and 12-month Nintendo Switch Online memberships so are phenomenal value.

They are far from the only deals, however, so read on for even more fantastic hand-picked savings.

The best console deals in the US

Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: was $349 now $299 at Walmart This is a ridiculously good deal and the best way to pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED right now. For $50 less than the retail price, you're getting a console with a top-quality game and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online thrown in at no additional cost. Grab this while it's still around, as it will likely sell out quickly!

Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: was $299 now $249 at Walmart Another truly incredible deal at Walmart, this time for the regular Nintendo Switch. This bundle packs a console with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership voucher for $50 below the cost of just the console on its own. This is another one likely to sell out, so don't wait around.

Nintendo Switch Lite (refurbished): was $169.99 now $150 at GameStop You're going to have to shop refurbished (or second-hand) for the best Nintendo Switch Lite deal right now. GameStop has knocked $19.99 off its usual price, taking a refurbished Switch Lite down to just $150 - pretty incredible value for the budget-conscious gamer.

The best controller deals in the US

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy An absolute belter of a deal from Best Buy here and one of the only major discounts on the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller that I've seen. This is your chance to pick up the usually pricey gamepad for a whopping $20 off.

PDP Rematch Enhanced Wired Controller: was $27.99 now $16.99 at Best Buy For something even more affordable you can check out this PDP gamepad on clearance at Best Buy. It's a decent wired budget pick and is extremely good value this price. I'd recommend grabbing one if you play to do any local multiplayer gaming over the holidays.

CRKD Nitro Deck+ (Clear Black): was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Prime Members can currently grab the superb CRKD Nitro Deck+ for a new lowest-ever price. This brilliant controller is an almost essential accessory for handheld play and one of the most highly recommended products. They fit both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED models too.

CRKD Nitro Deck: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The regular CRKD Nitro Deck, which has an asymmetrical thumbstick layout, is on sale too. This is the model that I personally own having picked one up on Black Friday a few years ago and I love it to bits. It's hard to overstate just how comfortable it makes playing in handheld mode.

CRKD Atom (Atomic Purple): was $19.99 now $5.99 at Amazon There's actually a CRKD Atom sitting right in front of me on my desk while I write this, as I like to keep it on hand for when I leave the house. This cute and collectible controller is truly tiny and ultra-portable. It doesn't work with every game due to the lack of thumbsticks, but it is a great match for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with friends.

The best headset deals in the US

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is a capable mid-range headset that is currently on offer for Black Friday. It's ideal if you're looking for a wireless option and is also compatible with PC and PlayStation for those with multiple platforms.

JBL Quantum 100: was $39.95 now $19.95 at Amazon If you're after an under $20 wired gaming headset that is a great fit for Nintendo Switch, then look no further than the JBL Quantum 100. With its removable microphone, this is perfect if you want a headset to use out and about in handheld mode.

PowerA Wired Earbuds for Nintendo Switch (Fortnite Peely): was $19.99 now $14.99 at Amazon These have got to be the cutest gaming earbuds that I have seen discounted so far. This adorable Fortnite design from PowerA comes with a code for an in-game item, which makes it a must-have for collectors or a great gift for Fortnite fans.

HyperX Cloud Earbuds II: was $39.99 now $19.49 at Amazon The HyperX Cloud Earbuds II are discounted to a new lowest-ever price with over half off. They're very small and come with a robust carrying case so could be just the thing you need for the next time you take your switch on a journey.

The best SD card deals in the US

SanDisk 1TB micro SD Card for Nintendo Switch: was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon This is a jaw-dropping saving on the ultimate Nintendo Switch storage solution. This 1TB micro SD card is officially licensed and fully compatible with the console. It will also offer more than enough storage space for the vast majority of digital game libraries.

PDP Travel Case with Wrist Strap for Nintendo Switch: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The thing that excites me most about this premium case from PDP is its two-in-one nature. You get a sizeable Nintendo Switch bag with loads of room for accessories and controllers which can streamlined down into a smaller carrying case whenever you need it.

The best game deals in the US

Nintendo World Championships NES Edition: was $29.98 now $24.79 at Walmart Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is a fantastic game to play with a friend over the holidays. It offers bit-size challenges from iconic Nintendo games with online leaderboards to occupy those with a more competitive streak.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 : was $39.99 now $18.99 at Amazon This compilation contains Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, and Metal Gear Solid 3 - which are all some of the best stealth games ever made. A few other titles from across the series are included too, plus loads of extras that will delight long-time fans.

Rabbids Party of Legends: was $39.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy If you want a cheap party game look no further than this family-friendly Journey to the West-inspired jaunt from Ubisoft. At just under 15 bucks, this will provide a few hours of good fun at your next family or friends get-together.