Has the high cost of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller got you down? Don't worry, as this fantastic third-party alternative has had its price slashed in the build up to Amazon Prime Day.

The GameSir Super Nova is currently just $29.99 (was $49.99) at Best Buy thanks to a discount of $20. That's well below the previous lowest-ever rate over at Amazon, and very little to pay for a controller from a top brand.

It's compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 and original Nintendo Switch, not to mention PC and mobile. This is one of the strongest Nintendo Switch 2 controller deals I've spotted so far, and I wouldn't expect many that are more compelling until Amazon Prime Day arrives.

Early Prime Day deal: GameSir Super Nova

The GameSir Super Nova was a favorite in our review, where it was awarded four out of five stars. It received plenty of praise for its wide compatibility with a range of platforms, including both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, plus its great price point. With this discount, the value proposition has only got better too.

The use of premium component like Hall effect thumbsticks and tactile buttons leads to a supremely responsive and satisfying gameplay experience. That said, the D-pad was an area of criticism, falling behind the competition thanks to a slightly awkward concave design.

Like the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, the GameSir Super Nova offers two remappable rear buttons. On a software front, there are no shortage of customization options either - though do bear in mind that you need a PC to tweak them through the compatible GameSir Connect software.

On an aesthetic level, I definitely appreciate the Nintendo-esque red and white design of the Best Buy exclusive model on sale today, plus the appealing RGB lighting strips that illuminate its front.