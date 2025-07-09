The Xbox Wireless controller is the default choice for many gamers, whether you're on Microsoft’s console or other platforms. But I’m here to tell you there are better alternatives – and one of them, the GameSir Super Nova, is now $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon right now.

The GameSir Super Nova is now £39.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon UK as well. The deals in both territories apply to both blue and pink colors, and even include the optional charging station for added convenience.

GameSir Super Nova: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Save $20 on the GameSir Super Nova. This controller offers greater performance, customization options, and compatibility than the Xbox Wireless Controller, so it's my preferred choice pretty much every time. Blue and pink colorways are available to choose from, and while there are bundles with extra faceplates, the deals on these aren't as good.

GameSir Super Nova: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Over in the UK, the Prime Day deal on the Super Nova isn't quite as good, but it's still a 20% saving, and worth getting for owning one of the best controllers around. The same two colorways in the US deal are also available here.

GameSir has been making waves in the third-party controller market for quite some time now, and the Super Nova ranks among its best efforts to date, and is a contender for being one the best PC controllers right now.

As noted in my GameSir Super Nova review, it's built to a high standard, with every element looking and feeling premium. The face buttons are well damped, while the material on the analog sticks feels nice under the thumb and offers sufficient grip. The triggers provide enough resistance to impart plenty of feedback, too.

The Super Nova also features Hall effect sensors in both its sticks and triggers, a superior technology to the traditional potentiometers still found in many first-party gamepads. In action, they feel very smooth, and there's no need to worry about stick drift, since there's no physical connection that can wear away over time.

Another stellar aspect of the Super Nova is its customizability. The PC software features a vast amount of tweaks, including button remapping and multiple parameters for the behavior of the sticks, triggers, and motion controls.

It also works brilliantly with the Nintendo Switch, even supporting the platform's motion controls pretty much flawlessly. All this means it could lay credible claim to being one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers as well. Thanks to its Bluetooth option, the Super Nova can also be used to play on both Android and iOS devices.

It may lack support for Xbox consoles, but this is about the only drawback of the Super Nova; in all other regards, its a fantastic controller worth scooping up now it's on sale this Prime Day.

