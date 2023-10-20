Black Friday gaming deals 2023 - what to expect this year

Black Friday gaming deals are almost here once again, and it's always the best time of year to save significant amounts of cash on top hardware, games and accessories across all platforms. What's more, we're already seeing some brilliant early deals shine through well ahead of November 24 when the sales event kicks off proper.

As we're approaching year three of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X generation, the chance of excellent savings on consoles and bundles is likelier than ever. Additionally, we also expect dizzying discounts on gaming headsets, controllers, storage devices, chairs and, of course, the games themselves.

If you're already putting some cash aside for Black Friday gaming deals, then, you're in luck. We're bringing you everything you need to know about the late-November sales event. From expert buying advice and predictions to a range of tempting early deals, we have you covered this month and next.

Black Friday gaming deals in the US

Nintendo Switch Console - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299.99 at Amazon

A value-packed bundle: This superb Nintendo Switch bundle packs the console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months' subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service. It's becoming increasingly common to see this bundle over key sales periods, and it's reliably in stock at multiple retailers. Price check: GameStop - $299.99 | Walmart - $299.99

Crucial P3 Plus 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - It doesn't get much cheaper than this when it comes to M.2 SSDs with a huge 2TB of storage. While certainly not the fastest storage drive on the market, PS5 owners who want to store and run a ton of games without needing to delete older ones as much will be well-served here. Especially now that it's under $90. Price check: Best Buy - $89.99 | Newegg - $89.99

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD: was $79.99 now $58.99 at Amazon

Save $21 - For a more up-to-date model that includes a heatsink, consider the Crucial P5 Plus, which is coming in at its lowest ever rate at Amazon right now.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt: was $64.99 now $45 at Amazon

Save $13 - This is close to the lowest ever price for the Electric Volt colorway, beating its previous Prime Day discount by roughly 5 bucks. Other colors are also seeing discounts of around $10 - $15 at Amazon right now, so there's plenty to go around should this particular variant fly off the shelves. Price Check: Walmart - $59 | Target - $64.99

GTPlayer Gaming Chair: was $249.99 now $99.99 at Walmart

Save $150 - This is a massive saving for one of GTPlayer's top gaming chairs, bringing that mid-range price down to a very palatable $100. The chair goes on sale fairly often, but this is beating out its previous Prime Day discount. You may consider this an essential purchase at this price if you're in the market for a comfy gaming chair complete with footrest and lumbar support. Price check: Amazon - $99.99

SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset: was $69.99 now $42 at Amazon

Save $28 - This is a superb discount on one of SteelSeries best budget gaming headsets, bringing it to just a few bucks off its lowest ever sale price. It's multiplatform, too, meaning it'll work across all consoles, mobile and PC. Price check: SteelSeries - $69.99 | Walmart - $65.32

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core gaming headset: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core is currently matching its lowest ever rate at Amazon. If you're after a budget but nonetheless good quality gaming headset, HyperX has you covered here. The Xbox variant is also discounted to the same price, so be sure you're purchasing the model that's right for your console of choice. Price check: HP - $39.99

Catan: was $48.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - It's always a fantastic time to buy Catan ahead of or during Black Friday, as the popular board game is frequently on sale. However, it's price rarely gets as low as this - just a few bucks away from its record low. Price check: Walmart - $26.99 | Target - $47.99

CRUA 27" 165Hz/180Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: was $229.99 now $135.99 at Walmart

Save $94 - This is a phenomenal saving for this excellent curved high refresh rate monitor. With just 1m/s response time, it's perfect for PC gamers who regularly play games that require consistent reflexes. Price check: Amazon - $139.99

Black Friday gaming deals in the UK

PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 bundle: was £520 now £479.99 at Game

Save £40.01 - This is an excellent price on a PS5 bundle which includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for just £10 on top of the base price of the system. This maintains its price from the Prime Day sales period, and will make an excellent purchase ahead of Modern Warfare 3's release. Price Check: Argos - £479.99

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB: was £101 now £79.99 at Amazon

Save £21 - This is a solid saving for one of the best SSDs for PS5. It includes a heatsink and will add another 1TB to your console, effectively doubling its storage capacity. Price check: Ebuyer - £89.99

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset: was £199 now £125 at Amazon

Save £75 - Just shy of its lowest-ever price at Amazon, the Sony Inzone H7 is a fantastic gaming headset if you're looking for a richer sound than what the cheaper Pulse 3D headset offers. This may receive a larger discount come Black Friday itself, but this is nonetheless a fantastic saving already. Price check: Sony - £169