Black Friday PS5 SSD deals 2023 - what to expect this year and early discounts

The Black Friday PS5 SSD deals are just around the corner and represent the absolute best time of year to upgrade or get your first drive to boost your console's storage.

Now a staple of the wider Black Friday gaming deals and Black Friday PS5 deals, ever since Sony opened up the PS5's SSD bay, manufacturers have been busy designing bespoke heatsinks and drives for the console, and retailers have been busy slashing the prices of them at every sales event. With all the retailers getting in on the action, we are the resulting winners.

And even though the drives are only small bits of tech, they are a crucial accessory given the PS5's pretty stingy 630GB or so of usable storage. However, three years after the PS5's release, the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals don't just concern themselves with small discounts or budget drives - we see some of the very best SSDs for PS5 come crashing down to lowest-ever prices.

Our one big hope and semi-prediction is that this year we see some top 2TB models plummet through the $100/£100 mark - something we saw a bit of during Amazon's October Prime sales event - but to get you fully prepped, we've got all the pertinent information right here including handy quick links, some early discounts, and guidance on what else we might see and last year's deals.

Black Friday PS5 SSD deals - US deals

WD Black 2TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD: was $229.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the lowest price yet for this ultra-fast PS5 NVMe SSD from Western Digital. If you're looking to add some extra storage to your console, this is one of the best and most affordable ways of doing just that. Price check: Walmart - $169.99

WD BLACK SN850X | 1TB | was $179.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - Only twenty dollars over its historic low price, this is a brilliant 1TB solution that you can have supreme confidence in. One of the best in the business at an incredibly impulse-purchase-worthy price. Price check: Newegg - $79.99 (without heatsink)



Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: was $137 now $129.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - A small saving for still a great price for one of the best you can buy for PS5 and in its 2TB version too. A superb price, and worth considering before the sales event even hits next week. This is definitely one to keep an eye on for Black Friday, however, as getting this 2TB model for less than $100 would be tremendous value. Price check: Best Buy - $129.99 | Newegg - $129.99



addlink Addgame A95 2TB PS5 SSD: was $129.99 now $118.44 at Amazon

Save $12 - While it's not a huge discount now that the A95 retails for a reasonable $130, this deal taking the 2TB drive on its way down to that three-figure mark. Price check: Newegg - $112.44

Seagate Firecuda 530 2TB: was $120 now $94.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This appears to be the lowest-ever price for the brilliant Seagate Firecuda 530 2TB. Widely regarded as one of the best in the business, this is a superb drive made even better by this price. Also one to keep an eye on... Price check: B&H Photo - $164.99

WD Black SN850X 2TB: was $310 now $139.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - Amazon is probably being a bit fast and loose with the listing price of this one - it's not sold for $310 for months and months - but this is still a great price for 2TB of the best. Price check: Newegg - $139.99

Samsung 980 Pro 4TB: was $344.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Now, if you want the 990 Pro drive from Samsung for that extra storage space, then this will do it in one fell swoop. Yes, it's an investment but it'll be all the storage you ever need - and it's from the top drawer. Note: you will need to buy a heatsink separately for this model as the 4TB one does not come with it. Price check: Newegg - $299.99



XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 2TB: was $209 now $104.99 at Amazon

Save $104 - This is a wonderful price for a value-busting PS5 SSD - and one that gets you dangerously close to the '2TB-for-$100' ratio. The drive is great, and the heat spreader does the job - a great value pick at this price for 2TB of storage. Price check:

WD Black SN850 1TB: was $179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Not quite the lowest-ever price for this 1TB stalwart of the PS5 SSD market, but it's still great value. However, it's one to keep an eye on over the sales period, due to it likely dropping further - and in relation to 2TB models coming close to the $100 mark. Price Check: Walmart - $109.99

WD BLACK P40 2TB external SSD: was $329.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - Remember PS5 SSDs don't have to be internal options, and the excellent P40 external SSD demonstrates that beautifully. It's as close as you'll get to plugging in an NVMe via USB, and the performance and build quality are excellent. A lowest-ever price makes this a bargain for anyone looking for something portable. Price check: Best Buy - $159.99

Black Friday PS5 SSD deals - UK deals

Addlink Addgame A95 2TB: was £219.99 now £112.44 at Amazon

Save £107 - This is dangerously close to the £100 mark for 2TB of PS5 SSD storage and is pretty great value as it stands. However we saw this drop below three figures in Amazon's autumn sales event so it could well go lower again next month.



Netac NV7000 2TB: was £109.99 now £87.99 at Amazon

Save £22 by ticking coupon box - If you want the best deal, bagging you 2TB for the cheapest amount right now then this is it. It might not be a big brand, but this is spectacular value, and a lowest ever price when you tick the coupon box.



Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB: was £100 now £74.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - This price on the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB is excellent, offering you 1TB of one of the fastest SSDs going for just 75 quid. Price check: ebuyer - £79.98

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: was £160.79 now £149.49 at Amazon

Save £11 - If you're looking at a Samsung model but want to really maximize your value for money then the 2TB of the 980 Pro could be the one for you at this price. Price check: Currys - £159 | ebuyer - £149.98

Black Friday PS5 SSD deals: FAQs

When do the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals starts? Black Friday 2023 is officially on Friday, November 24 - as is tradition, on the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. However, we've all seen this movie before and we know that from mid-October onward, retailers start vying for our attention and wallets. As a result, while the very best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals might still be on the big day itself, you can expect great discounts in the weeks running up to it too.

Black Friday PS5 SSD deals - what to expect

We can expect big things this year in the land of Black Friday PS5 SSD deals. This is the third Black Friday sales event after Sony opened up the console's SSD bay for us to slot in third-party drives, and now that the sheer 'novelty' has worn off, we have grown used to prices just getting lower and lower.

First, in a more general sense, the most hotly anticipated trend we want and expect to see again is the '2TB for less than $100/£100' ratio. We saw this in both Amazon's Summer and October Prime sales events, and is something that will offer exceptional value for money. And this is not just cheap and cheerful budget options that come down to this price either, in the summer we saw the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB drive at $99, and then in October, it was the Addgame A95 drive that dipped to $99 / £99. If more of the best PS5 SSDs can replicate this then we could be in for some value-busting fun this Black Friday - 2TB is an enormous amount of storage too.

In terms of specific products, it's usually those with the tallest price tags that fall the hardest. For example, we've got high hopes for the still-very-new Samsung 990 Pro, arguably the most premium of all PS5 SSDs to come crashing down. Its predecessor the 980 Pro has done exactly that in previous years, registering lowest-ever prices in Black Friday 2022 and in November 2023 too. The Samsung 990 Pro has a current lowest-ever price (2TB) of $142.95, so we could well see this go close to the $100 mark this year.

However, some of those who led the way when we first covered PS5 SSDs could still see some action. The Seagate FireCuda 530 has long been one of the best SSDs for PS5, and now that it's been usurped by a slightly newer Game Drive model from Seagate, could be in line for some deep price cuts. At the time of writing the 2TB model of this drive is already at a lowest-ever price, so this could fall further. Getting this drive for around $120 would be a heck of a good-value deal.

And remember, not all the action is going to be on internal PS5 SSDs. In fact, some of the deepest discounts apply to those external, portable drives (SSDs and HDDs) - ones that can offer incredible speeds still. The WD BLACK range of 'P' drives in particular are the ones to look out for during sales events. My go-to recommendation is the WD BLACK P40 external SSD which is as close as you can get to plugging in a superfast M.2 internal drive into your PS5 by a USB port. The 1TB version of this had a record low price on Black Friday 2022 and has plateaued at around $100 in recent months - I reckon this would be prime for a price cut, and if it dropped to around the $75/$80 it's a no-brainer for someone who wants their games to be stored for safe and high-performing portability.

Black Friday PS5 deals - last year's deals

For more of an insight into what we might see, we can have a look at the deals from last year's Black Friday and see what those offered us - and to potentially hint at those models and capacities we'll see discounted again.

WD_BLACK SN850 2TB: Was $359.99 now $236.99 at BestBuy

Save $123 - If 1TB of extra PS5 internal storage isn't enough for you, then you should definitely consider the 2TB version of one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market which currently has a fantastic $123 off.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB: Was $129 now $119.99 at Amazon

Save $9 - This is the cheapest price we've ever seen on the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB model. It may not sound like much, however, you're really saving $30 here, as the previous MSRP was $150 before it was lowered earlier in the month.

WD Black SN850 1TB: Was $279.99 now $136.88 at Amazon

Save 51% - At better than half price, the WD Black SN850 1TB is a hard value to argue against given it's our top PS5 SSD you can get right now.