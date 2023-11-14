Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals 2023 - early discounts and what to expect

Taking over from the previous sales day on the other side of the weekend, on November 27, the Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals will ensure there's another chance to save money on some quality storage solutions.

Now that we're beginning the console's fourth year of life, there's never been a better time to invest in some extra storage too. As sure as night following day, time affects all tech prices and now even the best SSDs for PS5 are increasingly affordable - and sales events like Cyber Monday only make them more attractive.

Remember, given the PS5 only actually gives you about 600GB of usable storage, a PS5 SSD is one of the most genuinely essential PS5 accessories you can buy. With prices falling - we're often seeing 2TB of storage drop to around $100 (or even lower) in sales events - it's an increasingly impulse-purchase-worthy acquisition.

As part of the wider Cyber Monday gaming deals and Cyber Monday PS5 deals, discounts on PS5 SSDs are some of the best in the gaming space during the Holiday sales period and provide the perfect opportunity to upgrade your console's storage for less.

Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals - US deals

WD BLACK SN850X 1TB: was $179.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

Save $95 - This is only $25 above its record low so if you can stomach that right now, then you'll get one of the best 1TB PS5 SSDs in the business, and still for a competitive price. Price check: Newegg - $89.99 (without heatsink)



WD Black 2TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD: was $229.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a solid discount and good price for the 2TB SN850P - but is also one to keep a close eye on over the sales period later this month as we're quietly confident it'll get some more discount treatment. Price check: Walmart - $179.99

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: $139.99 at Amazon

No saving right now on this excellent drive, but our recommendation is to firmly bookmark (so to speak) this as we're hoping for a big price cut in the sales. This has seen price drops to below the $100 mark this year and we'd guess that will be on the cards again. Price check: Best Buy - $139.99 | Newegg - $139.99

addlink Addgame A95 2TB PS5 SSD: was $129.99 now $112.44 at Newegg

Save $17 - While only a modest saving right now, this is still excellent value that gets you 2TB for nearly $100 - but it's also another drive to bookmark for the Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals proper, as it could get another cut. Price check: Amazon - $122.22

WD My Passport SSD 2TB: was $379.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Save $260 - From the ever-reliable range of external drives from WD (the My Passport HDD was one of the best PS4 external hard drives of last generation) this external SSD will serve you brilliantly well. It's only $10 off its lowest ever too.

Crucial X6 external SSD 1TB: was $59.99 now $54.99 at Best Buy

Save $5 - Yes, an even smaller saving on the X8's brethren, the X6 here, but this makes for a very easy PS5 recommendation; for just a few bucks north of $50 you can get a boost of 1TB of external storage into your setup. Easy. Price check: Amazon - $54.99

Crucial X8 external SSD 2TB: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - A small saving in and of itself but this is a splendid deal getting you 2TB of the best external PS5 storage for less than $100. An easy recommendation and great value. Price check: Amazon - $99.99

Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals - UK deals

Addlink Addgame A95 2TB: was £219.99 now £121.44 at Amazon

Save £109 - This is also great value if you're looking for a drive right now - but, again, this has previous with deep price cuts, and it could well drop below that £100 mark for 2TB mark.

Netac NV7000 2TB: was £109.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

Save £20 by ticking coupon box - If you're looking for the best value deal right now, ahead of the sales, then this is it as it gets you that enormous 2TB of storage for less than £90 - and also includes a heatsink. Great value.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB: was £99.99 now £74.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - This is an excellent price for the 1TB Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB bagging you 1TB of quality storage for just 85 quid. Bargain. Price check: ebuyer - £79.98

Crucial X8 external SSD 2TB: was £211.99 now £91.99 at Amazon

Save £121 - The X-series of external drives from Crucial is an excellent range of external drives - one that I can personally attest to having used one regularly at home for a couple of years. This price is only a few quid off its lowest ever too, so the value is strong in this one.

Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals: FAQs

When do the Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals starts? Cyber Monday 2023 will be on November 27 as that's the first Monday after Black Friday. The two days always bookend the weekend, making for a deal-tastic few days, so it's well worth sticking around to see if you can get what you want on Cyber Monday if you missed it on Black Friday.

Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals - what to expect

We're expecting some significant discounts in this year's Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals with it being the third winter sales period of the PS5 SSD bay's 'life' so to speak.

Whereas once the drives compatible with the PS5 were expensive and premium, time is a great equalizer on tech prices, so we've seen a huge drop in price tags of all kinds, brands, and capacities of PS5 SSD. As a result, with prices never having been generally lower, the Cyber Monday deals are brilliant for saving even more money.

A general trend we'd like to see continue in the Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals is that of 2TB drives going for less than $100 / £100. This is a ratio that we've spotted a couple of times this year - at Amazon's Prime sales events in July and October, particularly - so we're hoping to see it again. Considering it wasn't that long ago we were praising seeing 1TB go for the $100 / £100 mark, and 2TB for that price is wild value for money.

Looking at specific models, we're hopeful of seeing some top drives get their prices cut due to time working in our favor or by virtue of them being superseded. For example, the Seagate FireCuda 530 has been replaced with a newer Game Drive model from the brand so could very much be in line for some deep price cut treatment as Seagate looks to prioritize its newer models.

In the world of external PS5 SSDs, we're also hoping for big price cuts. The WD BLACK range of 'P' drives often get the discount treatment during Cyber Monday and often drop to record lows. The 1TB version of the WD BLACK P40 dropped to a record low during Black Friday 2022 and could recreate that drop in the coming weeks - if it dropped to around $75 / £80 then that'd be superb value for money for someone wanting portability, but also top performance.

