Cyber Monday PS5 deals 2022: the best early PlayStation 5 offers available now

Early Cyber Monday PS5 deals are beginning to roll in now that the chaos of Black Friday is behind us.

Cyber Monday doesn't technically kick off until November 28 this year but, thanks to lingering Black Friday PS5 deals and early Cyber Monday PS5 deals, there are plenty of fantastic discounts to be had right now on all things PlayStation 5 – though discounts on the console itself remain somewhat elusive.

While there are some PS5 bundles up for grabs (if you act fast), the biggest discounts are on the best PS5 games, the best PS5 accessories, and the best PS5 SSDs. If you are still on the hunt for a console, however, make sure to check out our PS5 restock updates page, where we're keeping track of all the latest restock information. We'll also be sharing the best PS5 bundles right here too.

We'll be sharing all the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals over the coming days right here, so keep this page bookmarked for some fantastic PlayStation 5 offers. Looking for even more gaming deals? Be sure to check out our dedicated Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals pages, too. It's also worth keeping an eye on our Black Friday gaming deals live blog for up-to-date savings across all the platforms.

UK readers: Jump to Cyber Monday deals

The best early Cyber Monday PS5 deals in the US

PS5 consoles and bundles

(opens in new tab) PS5 Digital Horizon Forbidden West Bundle: $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although this is less of a deal and more of a roll of the dice, this PS5 Digital Edition + Horizon Forbidden West bundle is excellent value for money at just under $450. While this is a by-invitation-only offer, we think it's worth throwing your hat in the ring to get the console and one of the generation's best games.

(opens in new tab) PS5 console: $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the current listing for the full-fat PS5 console which is available by invitation only. While you're not guaranteed to get your hands on the system this way, you don't lose anything by signing up just in case you strike it lucky.

(opens in new tab) PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle: $549.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The invites for this bundle are happening right now and should roll out over the weekend, so you may score a disc-accepting PS5 console and Horizon Forbidden West all for a competitive price.

(opens in new tab) PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + DualSense controller: was $634.98 now $609.98 at AntOnline (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - While not much of a saving, this bundle comes with one of the best games on the PS5 and an extra controller. What you're really paying for here is the chance to skip the queues and the need for an invitation. If you've been waiting on a PS5, here's your chance to pick one up.

PS5 games

(opens in new tab) Pac-Man World Re-PAC | was $30 now $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This is the cheapest price that we've seen on the Pac-Man World remake which only launched recently. If you never played the PS1 original, or want to relive old memories then this is a great option.

(opens in new tab) WWE 2K22: Was $70 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - WWE 2K22 has come crashing down to the cheapest price we've ever seen at better than half price. Any wrestling fan should miss out on this solid simulator. We liked it a lot, too. Citing in our review (opens in new tab) that it was a "welcome return to form".

(opens in new tab) Dying Light 2 Stay Human: was $60 now $24.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $35 - At better than half price, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an excellent investment in terms of open-world zombie slaying action. What's more, it's never been cheaper, too.

(opens in new tab) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Was $50 now $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This is an excellent price on Spider-Man: Miles Morales which takes the spin-off title down to better than half price. If you haven't experienced the second part of the Insomniac superhero saga then now could be an ideal time to do so.

(opens in new tab) Stray: Was $40 now $29 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $11 - This is the cheapest we've seen Stray so far on Amazon. At a great price for a great game we can only hope that it may decrease even more in the coming days.

(opens in new tab) Lost Judgement: was $60 now $20.56 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 66% - This is a great saving on the Lost Judgement taking it down to just over $20. We did see it fall even further in price last week but a 66% discount isn't to be sniffed at.

(opens in new tab) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection: was $40 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - This isn't the lowest price that we've seen on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga, but it's not far off. For under $25 you get some of the turtles' best games from the old arcade days on one disc.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Brawls: was $40 now $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Ever wanted to beat the ever-loving bricks out of someone? Well, it's probably not great to do in real life, but you can do it in-game with LEGO characters for the new lowest price!

(opens in new tab) The King of Fighters XV: was $60 now $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This is a mega saving on King of Fighters XV which nets you the latest in the 2D fighting game series for the cheapest rate to date. If you wanna take on your friends for less then this deal shouldn't be missed.

(opens in new tab) Planet Coaster: was $50 now $29.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Have you ever wanted to build your own rollercoasters and run your very own theme park? Well, unless you're a millionaire you probably can't do it in real life, but Planet Coaster is the next best thing for a much cheaper price.

(opens in new tab) Demon's Souls: Was $70 now $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - At better than half price, this from-the-ground-up remake of the cult classic game Demon's Souls is well worth taking on the challenge for under $30.

(opens in new tab) A Plague Tale: Requiem: was $60 now $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest in the Plague Tale Saga is now selling at an all-star price. If you haven't given the latest rat-filled title a look then this price cut could be what you've been waiting for.

(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part I: Was $70 now $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - This is the first time that The Last of Us Part I has enjoyed any kind of discount, so if you've waited to play the remake of one of the genre-defining games of the last 10 years then you're in luck.

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: was $70 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This is the cheapest price we've seen on the Mortal Warfare II remake. If you want to play the latest in the long-running shooter franchise.

PS5 SSDs and hard drives

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850 2TB: Was $359.99 now $229.99 at BestBuy (opens in new tab)

Save $130 - If 1TB of extra PS5 internal storage isn't enough for you, then you should definitely consider the 2TB version of one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market which currently has a fantastic $130.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB: Was $129 now $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $9 - This is the cheapest price we've ever seen on the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB model. It may not sound like much, however, you're really saving $30 here, as the previous MSRP was $150 before it was lowered earlier in the month.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850 1TB: Was $279.99 now $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - At better than half price, the WD Black SN850 1TB is a hard value to argue against given it's our top PS5 SSD you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X: Was $180 now $133.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 26% - Western Digital's SSDs are reliable components for expanding your PS5's internal storage and 1TB SN850X provides a significant amount of memory for installing more games. This is the lowest price we've seen for this SSD to date, so make sure to snap it up before it disappears.

PS5 controllers and accessories

(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Nova Pink: was $75 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $26 - This is the cheapest that we've ever seen the Nova Pink controller which has come plummeted to a new lowest rate.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G29 racing wheel: Was $400 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% - The Logitech G29 is a fully featured racing wheel with a 900-degree rotation, customizable pedals and a fantastic overall look and feel. It's perfect for racing fans who primarily play on PS5, PS4, or PC. As well as those looking to get competitive in the online environments of games like Gran Turismo 7.

PS5 headsets

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: Was $100 now $69.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $31 - The impressive Pulse 3D headset has now reached its historic lowest price. It's our pick for the best PS5 headset, too, so you can rest assured of its quality for the budget price.

(opens in new tab) ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Gaming Headset: Was $300 now $249.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $50 - This is the lowest the ASTRO gaming headset has been. While the price is still pretty high if you can splash out, it's well worth it for the peerless audio and comfort.

PS5 TVs

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch XR-X90K 4K TV: was $1,300 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Sony's X90K series TVs are its new mid-range LED-backlit models, and at just one cent under $1,000, this 65-incher is a deal not to be missed. The X90K models features full-array local dimming to create deep blacks, and they're also gamer-friendly with "Perfect for PlayStation 5" features like 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Jump on this Best Buy Black Friday deal before it's gone!

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With an awesome OLED picture and great gaming features, LG's budget B2 series sets were already a great deal, and with this $300 price drop for the 55-inch model, they are looking better than ever. A native 120 Hz display and VRR means this set is ready for PS5 action, and with those deep OLED blacks it's a great set for watching movies as well.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This early Black Friday deal on Samsung's 65-inch QN90B is among the best ones we've seen, and it also represents a near-record low price for this model. The QN90B series sets are Samsung's next-to-flagship mini-LED backlit models, offering impressive brightness and excellent black levels via high-precision local dimming. This set could dip even lower on Cyber Monday, but it's still a deal worth grabbing now.

(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV: was $2,099 now $1,699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

LG's 65-inch C2 series OLED TV has hit its all-time low price in this early Black Friday sale. We loved the C2 when we reviewed it (opens in new tab), and it ended up winning for both the best gaming TV and best overall TV of 2022 in the TechRadar Choice Awards (opens in new tab). At $1,700, the LG C2 isn't the cheapest 65-inch TV around, but given its outstanding combination of features, performance, and value, this is still a fantastic deal.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch A80K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Sony 65-inch A80K series OLED TV is yet another great model that's reached a new all-time low price in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. In our review of the A80K (opens in new tab), we praised it for its deep blacks, impressive brightness, and great suite of gaming features. We're hoping to see an even lower price for the 65-inch A80K before the holiday shopping season ends, but in the meantime, this is still a compelling deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $2,999 now $2,399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This sale on the 75-inch version of Samsung's next-best mini-LED 4K TV is among the best we've seen so far this year. With this set, you can expect deep blacks, excellent brightness, and a wide viewing angle for an LCD model. It's also great for gaming, and at this new, low price a great deal as well.

(opens in new tab) LG 77-inch C2 OLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)This deal on LG's best all-around TV at a sizeable 77 inches is something to get excited about since it represents a new low for that screen size. The C2 series OLEDs sit at the top of our list of the best 4K TVs (opens in new tab) owing to their excellent brightness, rich color, and stunning contrast. If you're in the market for a 75-inch or in this case, slightly larger screen, we could not make a more enthusiastic recommendation.

The best early Cyber Monday PS5 deals in the UK

PS5 consoles and bundles

(opens in new tab) PS5 Console: £479.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is very much a case of an invite-only situation, but throwing your hat in the ring may net you the coveted console at the UK's largest online retailer.

(opens in new tab) PS5 God of War Ragnarök + Spider-Man: Miles Morales bundle: £564.98 at Very

(opens in new tab)Pre-order - This extensive bundle compiling both the disc version of the console as well as two of the system's best games is available at a very competitive price. Keep in mind, though, that you'll be waiting around a month for the dispatch to happen.

PS5 games

(opens in new tab) Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5): Was £24.99 now £13.47 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 46% - While it's not the lowest we've seen this game go, it's still a great price. If you're a Mortal Kombat fan, this will be a great addition to your library.

(opens in new tab) Stray: Was £35 now £29.95 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £5 - This is the cheapest we've seen Stray so far on Amazon. A great price for a great game we can only hope that it may decrease even more in the coming days.

(opens in new tab) Gotham Knights: was £50 now £29.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - This is the first major price drop that we've seen on Gotham Knights. The recently released Bat Family brawler is a great opportunity to step back into the streets of Gotham for less.

(opens in new tab) Gran Turismo 7 | Was £70 now £39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £31 - This official Gran Turismo 7 deal gets you the latest in the long-running racing game series for its cheapest-ever price. You're besting the previous rate by a pound, but it's still worth considering as it's yet to be beaten!

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: was £70 now £56.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £13 - This is the cheapest price that we've seen on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II making now an ideal opportunity to experience the newest COD title for a competitive price point ready for the holiday season.

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarök | was £70 now £61.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £8 - This is the first price cut we've seen on the recently released God of War Ragnarök, the sequel to the coveted soft reboot from a few years ago. It's never been cheaper, so you can check out Kratos' next chapter for less.

PS5 SSDs and hard drives

(opens in new tab) Seagate Game Drive for PS4 and PS5 | 2TB: Was £95 now £62.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 26% - While there are faster external hard drives available, if you just need a large drive for storing game files, the Seagate is a great option. You won't be able to play games off this drive on PS5, but it will save you from redownloading them, as you can transfer them to the main SSD directly.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK P10 4TB Game Drive: Was £130 now £106.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 18% - Thanks to its tough chassis and fast read/write speeds, it's easy to recommend the P10. It's not fast enough to run PS5 games, but PS4 games will play and load just fine, letting you free up internal storage.

(opens in new tab) WD 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive: Was £486 now £369.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 24% - You will almost certainly never need this much storage, and this external hard drive runs at about the speed of the PS4's internal drive, so it will lag behind SSD options. However, if you're simply looking for affordable memory, this is a decent deal. Though it did drop to £287.99 during Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK 8TB D10 Game Drive: Was £242 now £189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 21% - The D10 offers a good middle ground on speed, storage, and price. 8TB is more space than you'll likely ever need, and the drive runs faster than the PS4's internal storage, so your older games will load a little faster on PS5. It's cheaper than an SSD, but it can't run PS5 games.

PS5 controllers and accessories

(opens in new tab) DualSense Midnight Black: Was £60 now £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £15 - While we've seen the Midnight Black DualSense controller selling cheaper in the past week or so, this is still an excellent price on the inverted color scheme PS5 gamepad.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Starlight Blue: Was £65 £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - Although this is roughly £5 more expensive than the historic lowest rate for the Starlight Blue DualSense, we still think this is a great price on the recently released re-color.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Cosmic Red: Was £65 now £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - After a visually striking controller that stands out from the crowd? Well, you can't really get much bigger and brighter than the Cosmic Red DualSense. What's more, it's at one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen, too.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense White: Was £60 now £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £15 - Although it's a price we've seen before, there's no beating uniformity if you want to keep your console and controller combo effectively organized. Add another white gamepad to your setup for a very competitive price.

(opens in new tab) DualSense Controller Charging Station: Was £25 now £19.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £5 - While the saving here may not sound too extensive, this is actually one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen on this must-have PS5 accessory, especially if you're thinking of owning more than one DualSense!

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Essential: Was £50 now £34.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Here's a 35% saving on the basic PlayStation Plus Essential membership. This comes with exactly the same benefits as the old version, including access to online multiplayer, free games each month, cloud saves, and more.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Extra: Was £84 now £56.70 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The same 35% saving has been applied to the new middle-tier membership for Sony's gaming subscription service on PS5 and PS4. Added benefits on this level include access to a revolving games catalog that includes up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games, featuring many big first-party releases such as Demon's Souls and Death Stranding.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Premium: Was £100 now £63.68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

And there's also nearly 40% off the top PlayStation Plus Premium membership. This pricey plan includes everything from the previous two tiers (online multiplayer, free games each month, cloud saves, PS4/PS5 games catalog) but also adds access to a selection of PlayStation Classics from PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP consoles. Good if you want to relive some iconic titles from gaming's past like Syphon Filter and Ape Escape.

PS5 headsets

(opens in new tab) Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: Was £90 now £71.99 at Very

(opens in new tab)Save £18 - Thanks to the latest PS5 update this headset is now a must-buy. This is a good deal to have on such a great headset but it is worth keeping it in mind and waiting to see if it gets lower toward Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Gaming Headset: Was £320 now £249.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $70 - This headset has everything, peerless audio, and amazing comfort, but the only problem is its price. While this is a great price, it has been lower, so we'll keep you updated if the price drops again.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset: Was £175 now £104.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - This SteelSeries headset offers a couple of significant advantages over the Pulse 3D which make it particularly attractive at this price. It's got more than 30 hours of battery life and easily connects to other consoles and devices.

PS5 TVs

(opens in new tab) OLED55CS6LA 55 inch OLED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV: was £979 now £849.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

At just £849, this is a great Amazon Black Friday deal on LG's CS series OLED TV. The set sports the company's latest a9 Gen 5 AI Processor, and it has support for Dolby Vision IQ HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. With a native 120Hz display, it's also a great option for gaming, and LG packs in VRR, ALLM, G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium to round out the set's gamer-friendly features.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,299 now £899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an excellent deal on our favorite all-rounder LG OLED before Black Friday truly begins, you've found it. We didn't rate the LG C2 five stars for nothing – the picture quality is exceptional. The C2 has a sleek minimal design, great connectivity, and brilliant gaming credentials with four HDMI 2.1 ports to take advantage of the new-gen consoles. And the 48-inch model means it won't even take up too much room.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90B 55-inch Neo QLED TV: was £1,299 now £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The QN90B delivers Samsung's best 4K image quality from its latest range, featuring a super-advanced mini-LED backlight for incredible brightness and best-in-class contrast, while the QLED panel means bold and natural colours. HDR looks incredible, and it's much brighter than OLED TVs, so is ideal for daylight viewing. It's also equipped for next-gen gaming, with 4K 120Hz and VRR support. It even sounds good! We gave the QN95B (which is essentially identical for images, but with a different design) five stars.

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,399 now £999 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

This TV from 2021 features Sony's phenomenal image processing, plus the rich colors and infinite contrast that OLED is famed for. It's also a 'Perfect for PlayStation' TV, meaning that not only supports the 4K 120Hz and VRR features of the next-gen console (as any TVs do), but also the Auto HDR Tone Mapping features, which make HDR gaming look even better. This is the cheapest it's ever been, and though it's an older TV, getting these kinds of features at 55 inches for under £1000 makes it an excellent deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch 85QN90B Neo QLED TV: was £ 3,999 now £2,999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

$1,000 off this 85-inch beast is an excellent buy and one of the biggest bog-screen discounts currently happening at Currys. In our review, we praised the QN85B series' elegant design, bright images, and great gaming support. Imagine what games would look like on this set's 85-inch screen!

Should you wait for a Cyber Monday PS5 deal?

PS5 stock is never a guarantee, even during Cyber Monday. We've seen generous stock on various bundles throughout the week leading up to Black Friday and through the weekend. However, we can't guarantee this stock will still be available come Cyber Monday, so if you're ready and certain that you want to buy a PS5, don't wait. We recommend picking up a bundle before it's gone.

Likewise, we're currently seeing some great deals on PS5 accessories, games, and headsets that are worth snapping up now. It's unlikely we'll see the price of these products dropping further on Cyber Monday, so if you see something you like now then grab it while you can.

What we would suggest holding out on right now, however, are gaming subscriptions as the deals we're seeing on those right now aren't amazing but we're hoping Cyber Monday might rectify that.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals: our predictions

When will the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals start in 2022? Cyber Monday takes place on November 28 in 2022. While we expect some great deals to drop on that day, we're already seeing early Cyber Monday PS5 deals right now (many of which are lingering Black Friday deals).

What Cyber Monday deals do we expect to see in 2022?

Unfortunately, it looks unlikely that there will be any Cyber Monday PS5 deals on the console itself. We can, however, expect deals on accessories and SSDs. There should be discounts on both first-party gear, like the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless headset, and third-party offerings, like the Turtle Beach Stealth 700.

One of the most expensive upgrades you can buy for your PS5 is an SSD, but the extra storage for your console lets you keep a much larger library of games installed and ready to play. Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to pick up an SSD, they enjoy big discounts and there are often lots of options to choose from. During Prime Day in July SSDs, were among the best deals we saw through the week – just make sure you don’t buy the wrong one.

As for discounts on games, in addition to the sales offered over last year’s Cyber Monday, it seems likely that we’ll see discounts on Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and possibly even The Last of Us Part I. This could be a great chance to pick up three of the best PS5 games of the year.

Tips for getting the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Hopix Art)

Here are our three top tips for bagging a great Cyber Monday PS5 deal:

1. Look for bundles If you’re planning on getting a console, look out for bundles. Even though these are unlikely to see price reductions, they are very cost-effective and allow you to kill two birds with one stone if you’re looking for a particular accessory or game.

2. You don't have to wait for Black Friday Remember, though it’s less of an issue this year, PS5 stock is still a significant factor. If you see a bundle you like, we’d advise taking the plunge to avoid disappointment.

3. Shop around Be sure to shop around. Different retailers often offer different sales and exclusive deals on given products. Don’t make your own life harder – play the field and see what’s on offer. This is also vital if you want to buy the console itself, as stock can be an issue.