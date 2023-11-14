Cyber Monday video game deals 2023 - early deals and what we expect to see

Right now is the best time to grab some great Cyber Monday video game deals, as the sales period is right around the corner.

Starting the Monday after Black Friday (November 27), you'll be able to snag tons of fantastic Cyber Monday gaming deals on all the best and newest video games. There's something for every platform, whether you have a PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or a Nintendo Switch.

Getting a great price on video games is fantastic, especially if you've made the most of all the Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals and have scored yourself a great brand-new console.

Trying to get the best price amongst all the Cyber Monday video game deals can be slightly overwhelming as there are so many places to search. Luckily, we have you covered, and have got some quality quick links below along with the best early deals.

Cyber Monday video game deals in the US

Octopath Traveler 2 - PS5: was $59.99 now $29.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this relatively new title. Octopath Traveler 2 was released earlier this year as a standalone sequel to Square Enix’s HD 2D RPG Octopath Traveler. Price check: Amazon - $29.99

Elden Ring - PS4: was $39.99 now $19.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - Not only is this price a huge bargain if you own a PS4, but it’s even better since it comes with a free PS5 upgrade if you own Sony’s current-gen console. Price check: Amazon - $42.99

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe - was $59.98 now $41.23 at Walmart

Save $19 - This price is better than anything we've seen on Amazon so if you loved Kirby’s Return to Dream Land on the Nintendo Wii or missed out on the cute, classic adventure, this HD Nintendo Switch remaster is for you. Price check: Best Buy - $59.99

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - was $56.70 now $29.75 at Walmart

Save $26 - This offer is on par with Amazon's best-ever price, and although it's a sequel, this is a standalone adventure that can be enjoyed even if you didn't play the first game. Price check: GameStop - $39.99

Resident Evil 4 - Xbox Series X: was $59.99 now $39.96 at Amazon

Save $20 - One of this year’s most exciting horror games, this is Amazon’s lowest-ever price on the Resident Evil 4 remake. We gave the modern version of Capcom’s 2005 classic a five out of five in our review, so if you’re yet to pick it up, it certainly has our recommendation. Price check: Best Buy - $42.99

Starfield Standard Edition - Xbox Series X: was $69.99 now $63.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - This is the best offer we've seen yet. It's worth noting that the digital version can be played via Xbox Game Pass, but if you want that box on your shelf to play forever, this offer is worth your consideration. Price check: Best Buy - $69.99

Madden NFL 24 - Xbox Series X / Xbox One: was $69.99 now $34.64 at Amazon

Save $35 - Madden NFL 24 was released back in August, and we’re finally starting to see some great deals on it, this being one of them. It’s only a tad higher than Amazon’s best-ever price and an excellent deal if you’ve been waiting for its price to go down. Price check: Best Buy - $69.99

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition Xbox One: was $27 now $23.95 at Amazon

Save $3 - While this may not be the best price we've ever seen for GTA 5, it's certainly still a good deal, especially if you're tired of waiting for news on GTA 6. Price Check: GameStop - $9.99

Cyber Monday video game deals in the UK

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - PS5: was £69.99 now £61.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - Although this might not first appear to be a screaming bargain, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released incredibly recently on October 20, and given how popular it is, it’s pretty amazing to see it get any discount at all so soon. If you’re yet to pick up a physical copy of Insomniac Games’ latest, this is the best price yet. Price check: Game - £69.99

Final Fantasy 16 - PS5: was £69.99 now £44.65 at Amazon

Save £25 - This deal is Amazon’s best-ever price. If you're not sure whether to buy, you can download a free demo from the PlayStation Store to give it a whirl (your progress will be transferred to the full game if you decide to buy it). Price check: Game- £69.99

Wild Hearts PS5: was £69.99 now £26.99 at Amazon

Save £43 - This is a long way off the lowest-ever price so as we get closer to the sales period, be sure to check out more deals. Price Check: Game - £39.99

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition - PS4: was £44.99 now £37.59 at Amazon

Save £7 - This is just a few pounds off the lowest-ever price for Minecraft Dungeons. While this is still a great price, it may be worth waiting a little longer to see how much further the price drops. Price Check: Game - £34.99

Pikmin 4 - Nintendo Switch: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Very

Save £10 - This might not be an enormous discount, but as far as Switch deals go, it’s definitely worth your consideration, especially if you're looking for something colorful but engaging to play over the coming holiday season. Price check: Game - £39.99

Super Mario Bros. Wonder- Nintendo Switch: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Very

Save £10 - Super Mario Bros. Wonder is also a very recent release, and if you didn’t buy it on launch, then this is a pretty great discount. Nintendo Switch games don’t tend to get many big price cuts, so to get £10 off so close to launch is a deal worth considering. Price check: Game - £49.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: was £34.99 now £15.97 at Amazon

Save £19 - This is the lowest price ever for this fast and furious-racing game. If you're a fan of Crash and its universe, then check this title out. Price Check: Currys - £15.97

Assassin's Creed Mirage- Xbox One/Series X: was £44.99 now £39 at Amazon

Save £6 - The latest Assassin’s Creed game lets players step into the shoes of Valhalla’s Basim in an adventure set in ninth century Baghdad, and this is Amazon’s best price yet. This Launch Edition is exclusive to the site, and also comes with a map of Baghdad and three lithographs in the box. Price check: Game - £44.99

Dead Island 2 - Xbox One/Series X: was £59.99 now £40 at Amazon

Save £20 - This is a pretty great price (although higher than Amazon's lowest-ever offer). According to the listing, this version also comes with the Memories of Banoi Pack, which includes two unique weapons. Price check: Argos - £46.99