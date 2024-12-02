I've been covering the Cyber Monday PS5 deals since the console launched, here are the top PS5 sales and PS5 Pro discounts I've found so far

Live
Cyber Monday PS5 deals are taking over where the Black Friday discounts ended, and we're still seeing a bunch of discounts, sales, and offers across everything PlayStation.
What's more the Cyber Monday PS5 deals are genuinely quite good. You can trust me on this as I've been tracking gaming hardware and PlayStation deals, writing about gaming tech, and covering sales periods for years now. That includes covering the PS5 stock shortage of a few years ago and covering all the major sales events every year since 2018.
• See all of today's best deals at Amazon
As a result, I know how to find the best deals, and what they look like on all things PlayStation. I'm also joined by our team of PlayStation experts, who have tested every game and accessory under the sun to weed out which ones are the very greatest value for your money.
One pertinent question to address right away is: will we see 30th Anniversary stock? It looks like we might! Best Buy is having a drop through its app today (December 2), and we have seen some PS5 bundles throwing in the 30th Anniversary DualSense which is good news for sure.
Away from that, be it PS5 Slim bundles, discounts on the best PS5 headsets, controllers, storage solutions, or PS5 and PS5 Pro-enhanced games, I'm here to guide you through the swathes of deals and discounts as we approach the Cyber Monday deals. Let's start with a few of my top picks.
US Cyber Monday PS5 deals - quick links
- PS5 Pro: Walmart still has the best price on the Pro
- PS5 Slim: Save $75 on both Slim models
- PS5 Slim bundles: Get the Fortnite Cobalt bundle for $75 off
- Controllers: Save up to $31 on DualSense pads
- 30th Anniversary: Check controller stock at Best Buy
- Games: Save $20 on Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: Refantazio
- Headsets: Get over $20 off the Pulse Elite headset
- SSD: Our favorite SSD now $100 off
- TVs: Top OLED TV for PS5 at a lowest-ever price
- Monitors: Five-star Samsung OLED G8 for a record-low price
UK Cyber Monday PS5 deals - quick links
- PS5 Pro: Get the Pro for just £659 at EE
- PS5 Slim consoles: Discounted to just £399 at Amazon
- PS5 Slim bundles: Save up to £90 on bundles at Currys
- Controllers: Save over £20 on DualSense pads
- Games: Save on Astro Bot, Stellar Blade, and more
- Headsets: Get my favorite PS5 headset for a record-low price
- SSDs: Get 2TB PS5 SSDs with heatsink from just £115
- TVs: Pick up our top-budget gaming TV for a lowest-ever
- Monitors: 4K PS5 monitors from £199
My top US Cyber Monday PS5 deals
PS5 Pro stock seems to be back at Walmart after a period of instability. As a result, it's the best place to get the console right now, but the below retailers are worth checking should Walmart's stock become wobbly again. coming and going at Walmart as we near Cyber Monday, but it's still available at other retailers. I would recommend heading to Amazon for speedy delivery or checking the other retailers below.
Also in stock at: $699 at Amazon | $699.99 at Best Buy | $699.99 at Target | $699.99 at PlayStation Direct
If you're after the best-value PS5 Slim console as well as the best-value bundle, then this Fortnite Cobalt Star listing at Walmart is the way to go this Cyber Monday. It gives you a PS5 console with its disc reader attachment plus loads of exclusive Fortnite in-game items.
If you're happy to go digital then the same price cut is available on the Fortnite PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundle and represents excellent value for money if you haven't jumped into all things PS5 yet. Again, this bundle comes with some Fortnite items.
Every single DualSense colorway is discounted at Walmart this Cyber Monday. Picking up a spare gamepad is always a good idea, so be sure to take advantage of this offer while it's still around.
The Sony Bravia 8 4K TV is our pick for the best PS5 OLED TV and will be a brilliant companion for any PS5 or PS5 Pro this holiday season. It scored highly in our review and represents incredible value for money at this price.
Horizon Forbidden West is probably the best-looking game on a console I've ever seen since testing it for my PS5 Pro review last month. It's one of the best games to get first for Pro owners and a superb one for the Christmas list for any PS5 player. Twenty bucks off is nothing to sniff at either, which is also its lowest-ever price.
The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of this year and is exceptional value at this Cyber Monday price. Offering supreme comfort, brilliant audio quality, and battery life, as well as excellent flexibility when used in tandem with the Arctis Companion App, this is all the PS5 headset you'll ever need.
The PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds at their lowest-ever price in the US makes for a much more compelling proposition. They've never offered better value and this brings their price down right into the face of the competition. Go planar for less with this deal.
This new lowest-ever price for Astro Bot is the easiest PS5 game deal recommendation I can make in 2024 - I've just completed it myself and am so close to the platinum. It's easily one of the top games to play on PS5 and a bargain at this price just a few months after release.
If you're looking for a quality 4K gaming monitor to team with your PS5 Pro or PS5, then this Acer model is worth considering with over $120 off its list price. It's got a 28-inch panel, so isn't too massive, and channels all that make Acer screens great with loads of ports, a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate and it's also G-Sync compatible for PC gaming too. It's only $20 or so off its lowest-ever price right now.
This is a brilliant game deal with the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition now at a new lowest-ever price. This version of the critically acclaimed horror mystery game includes all the DLC and even a free copy of Alan Wake Remastered for the complete experience. Plus, it's PS5 Pro enhanced for good measure.
My top UK Cyber Monday PS5 deals
It's a Cyber Monday miracle! EE still has PS5 Pro stock and for £40 cheaper than any other retailer. If that wasn't good enough, it comes with free standard 1-3 working day delivery too. You can see other offers on this powerful console below.
Also in stock at: £699 at Amazon | £689.99 at Argos | £699 at Very | £689 at Currys | £699.99 at PlayStation Direct
For those in the UK looking for the best-value PS5 bundle (or console deal generally, to be honest) then the Fortnite bundle is for you offering a few free Fortnite cosmetics alongside a discounted console. Nice.
Digital gaming fans in the UK looking for a new PS5 can get the Digital Edition PlayStation 5 console for a massively discounted rate this Cyber Monday too. Yup, it's got the Fortnite bits in it too which makes it slightly better value.
The DualSense controllers are discounted in the UK too, with prices dropping across the whole color range which is excellent news for those who need another or are building a collection (like me).
This new lowest-ever price makes the premium Alienware AW3225QF QD-OLED monitor the best value it's ever been. If you're looking for a premium beauty of a screen to go with your PS5 Pro or PS5 then look no further than this. Add code AFF5MON to get another 5% off and get it down to the above price.
This white variant of the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is 2p cheaper than the black version but, being white, is more in-keeping with the slick PS5 aesthetic. It's a brilliant headset, and this new lowest-ever price makes it a great hit for those looking to go big this month.
The Pulse Explore earbuds are much better value for money at this price and probably should have launched at this rate to begin with. They offer exceptional audio and are perfect for anyone on PS5 or PlayStation Portal.
This edition of one of 2023's finest bags you all the expansions as well as the base game and only came out recently too! A neat saving of a fiver is very welcome and it's also one of the best Pro-enhanced games you can get right now.
The DualSense Edge is a superb premium PS5 controller that's usually just a touch too expensive to recommend. This current Cyber Monday sale price is more in line with similar controllers on the market, and thus it's much easier to recommend currently.
This is a terrific price to bag Assassin's Creed Mirage, with John Lewis offering it for less than 15 quid. It's a new lowest-ever price and is absolutely worth it.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is one of the sleeper hits of the year and is an absolute banger if you're into third-person action shooters. Even better if you're a Warhammer 40K fan. Even better at this new lowest-ever price.
I have been covering PlayStation hardware on the daily for about six years now, and have been at the forefront of stock debacles, and sales events since then too. Having years of experience with sales and deals, I know what it takes to tell a good deal from a great deal and the best ways for you to save money. I've also reviewed the PS5 Pro console recently, as well as other PS5 hardware previously, so know a thing or two about the ecosystem professionally, but also personally: I'm a PlayStation fanatic so know what players on that platform are looking for when it comes to deals.
LIVE: Latest Updates
I've got one or two deals and discounts to highlight for UK shoppers coming up now.
The first of which is for those who have been hoping for a 30th Anniversary DualSense restock - if that's you then there's a Cyber Monday miracle (kind of) for you.
Despite not selling the 30th Anniversary DualSense pad individually, it looks like the EE store has stock of the controller as it is throwing it in with PS5 bundles - one of which actually makes for a genuine saving.
You'll have to scroll down a bit to find the bundles - on both disc drive and digital consoles) that include the 30th Anniversary DualSense but they are there and the extra steps are worth it for the limited edition gear if that's what you've been trying to get this month along with a PS5.
PS5 Slim disc edition Fortnite bundles: bundles from £459 at EE
PS5 Slim digital edition Fortnite bundles: bundles from £375 at EE
However, if you're looking to pick up Sony's latest console at a discount then things are a bit tougher. Especially in the US - but there is one definite retailer to try in the UK.
Our pick for the latter region is EE which is currently running a solid discount of 41 quid off the retail price of the console. However, the shop is also offering an attractive trade-in offer that could see you bag up to £260 for your old console (a trade-in value that's then boosted by a code emailed to you). This would take your cash outlay on a new PS5 Pro down to £399 which is pretty attractive if you were thinking of upgrading and definitely cements this as the best route to maximizing the value of a PS5 Pro in the UK.
Readers in the US are limited to retailers who are selling the console for $699, rather than $699.99 to get the best value price - which is Walmart and Amazon.
US - PS5 Pro: $699 at Walmart or $699 at Amazon
UK - PS5 Pro: was
£699.99 now £659.99 at EE
The best starting point for our Cyber Monday PS5 deals coverage is with the big price cuts on the PS5 Slim console - they're still running after BlackFriday and they are belters.
These prices are for the console only but represent the lowest-ever prices and thus the best-ever time to jump into this generation of PlayStation gaming. In the US, Walmart's Fortnite bundles are the better value option, by the way, throwing in a bunch of in-game goodies for the same price as the console on its own.
As a PlayStation expert let me tell you that it is so worth it and these are brilliant prices to jump in on.
US - PS5 Slim (Fortnite bundle): was
$499.99 now $424 at Walmart
US - PS5 Slim Digital Edition (Fortnite bundle): was
$449.99 now $374 at Walmart
UK - PS5 Slim: was
£479.99 now £399 at EE
UK - PS5 Digital Edition: was
£389.99 now £309 at EE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Cyber Monday PS5 deals, where I'll be picking out all the best discounts across consoles, bundles, accessories, and games for your convenience and consideration.
The sales season has been pretty good for PS5 discounts and deals on the whole and I'm really pleased to say that a lot of the best stuff has continued on to Cyber Monday, with Black Friday firmly in the rearview mirror.
If you've held off committing to a purchase in the hope of a better deal, forgotten something else you'd like to buy, or are in gift-buying or impulse-purchasing territory then keep it right here as I serve up some of the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals going right now.