I've been covering the Cyber Monday PS5 deals since the console launched, here are the top PS5 sales and PS5 Pro discounts I've found so far

Cyber Monday PS5 deals are taking over where the Black Friday discounts ended, and we're still seeing a bunch of discounts, sales, and offers across everything PlayStation.

What's more the Cyber Monday PS5 deals are genuinely quite good. You can trust me on this as I've been tracking gaming hardware and PlayStation deals, writing about gaming tech, and covering sales periods for years now. That includes covering the PS5 stock shortage of a few years ago and covering all the major sales events every year since 2018.

As a result, I know how to find the best deals, and what they look like on all things PlayStation. I'm also joined by our team of PlayStation experts, who have tested every game and accessory under the sun to weed out which ones are the very greatest value for your money.

One pertinent question to address right away is: will we see 30th Anniversary stock? It looks like we might! Best Buy is having a drop through its app today (December 2), and we have seen some PS5 bundles throwing in the 30th Anniversary DualSense which is good news for sure.

Away from that, be it PS5 Slim bundles, discounts on the best PS5 headsets, controllers, storage solutions, or PS5 and PS5 Pro-enhanced games, I'm here to guide you through the swathes of deals and discounts as we approach the Cyber Monday deals. Let's start with a few of my top picks.

My top US Cyber Monday PS5 deals

PS5 Disc Edition Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle: was $499.99 now $424 at Walmart If you're after the best-value PS5 Slim console as well as the best-value bundle, then this Fortnite Cobalt Star listing at Walmart is the way to go this Cyber Monday. It gives you a PS5 console with its disc reader attachment plus loads of exclusive Fortnite in-game items.

Sony PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (digital): was $449.99 now $374 at Walmart If you're happy to go digital then the same price cut is available on the Fortnite PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundle and represents excellent value for money if you haven't jumped into all things PS5 yet. Again, this bundle comes with some Fortnite items.

PS5 DualSense controller (white): was $74.99 now $54 at Walmart Every single DualSense colorway is discounted at Walmart this Cyber Monday. Picking up a spare gamepad is always a good idea, so be sure to take advantage of this offer while it's still around.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,398 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 8 4K TV is our pick for the best PS5 OLED TV and will be a brilliant companion for any PS5 or PS5 Pro this holiday season. It scored highly in our review and represents incredible value for money at this price.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy Horizon Forbidden West is probably the best-looking game on a console I've ever seen since testing it for my PS5 Pro review last month. It's one of the best games to get first for Pro owners and a superb one for the Christmas list for any PS5 player. Twenty bucks off is nothing to sniff at either, which is also its lowest-ever price.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of this year and is exceptional value at this Cyber Monday price. Offering supreme comfort, brilliant audio quality, and battery life, as well as excellent flexibility when used in tandem with the Arctis Companion App, this is all the PS5 headset you'll ever need.

PlayStation Pulse Explore: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds at their lowest-ever price in the US makes for a much more compelling proposition. They've never offered better value and this brings their price down right into the face of the competition. Go planar for less with this deal.

Astro Bot: was $59.99 now $49.97 at Best Buy This new lowest-ever price for Astro Bot is the easiest PS5 game deal recommendation I can make in 2024 - I've just completed it myself and am so close to the platinum. It's easily one of the top games to play on PS5 and a bargain at this price just a few months after release.

Acer Predator XB283K: was $539.99 now $408.55 at Amazon If you're looking for a quality 4K gaming monitor to team with your PS5 Pro or PS5, then this Acer model is worth considering with over $120 off its list price. It's got a 28-inch panel, so isn't too massive, and channels all that make Acer screens great with loads of ports, a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate and it's also G-Sync compatible for PC gaming too. It's only $20 or so off its lowest-ever price right now.

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This is a brilliant game deal with the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition now at a new lowest-ever price. This version of the critically acclaimed horror mystery game includes all the DLC and even a free copy of Alan Wake Remastered for the complete experience. Plus, it's PS5 Pro enhanced for good measure.

My top UK Cyber Monday PS5 deals

PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle: was £379 now £315 at EE Digital gaming fans in the UK looking for a new PS5 can get the Digital Edition PlayStation 5 console for a massively discounted rate this Cyber Monday too. Yup, it's got the Fortnite bits in it too which makes it slightly better value.

DualSense Wireless Controller: was £62.50 now £39.99 at Amazon The DualSense controllers are discounted in the UK too, with prices dropping across the whole color range which is excellent news for those who need another or are building a collection (like me).

Alienware AW3225QF 32-inch 4K QD-OLED: was £989 now £834.98 at Dell Technologies UK This new lowest-ever price makes the premium Alienware AW3225QF QD-OLED monitor the best value it's ever been. If you're looking for a premium beauty of a screen to go with your PS5 Pro or PS5 then look no further than this. Add code AFF5MON to get another 5% off and get it down to the above price.

PlayStation Pulse Explore: was £182.87 now £149 at Amazon The Pulse Explore earbuds are much better value for money at this price and probably should have launched at this rate to begin with. They offer exceptional audio and are perfect for anyone on PS5 or PlayStation Portal.

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition: was £69.99 now £64.50 at Amazon This edition of one of 2023's finest bags you all the expansions as well as the base game and only came out recently too! A neat saving of a fiver is very welcome and it's also one of the best Pro-enhanced games you can get right now.

DualSense Edge: was £209.99 now £179.97 at Amazon The DualSense Edge is a superb premium PS5 controller that's usually just a touch too expensive to recommend. This current Cyber Monday sale price is more in line with similar controllers on the market, and thus it's much easier to recommend currently.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: £14.99 at John Lewis This is a terrific price to bag Assassin's Creed Mirage, with John Lewis offering it for less than 15 quid. It's a new lowest-ever price and is absolutely worth it.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: was £59.99 now £36.99 at Amazon Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is one of the sleeper hits of the year and is an absolute banger if you're into third-person action shooters. Even better if you're a Warhammer 40K fan. Even better at this new lowest-ever price.