These Fortnite PS5 bundle deals include a 30th Anniversary DualSense restock in some sort of Black Friday miracle

Hold up, we've got another PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense restock on our hands! It's a Black Friday PS5 deal miracle!

In the UK, EE is offering a bunch of PS5 bundles on the Fortnite Coblat Star PS5 bundles that throw in the 30th Anniversary DualSense - one of which has a genuine saving on it.

You can find the bundles on EE's PS5 Disc edition console page, and PS5 Digital edition console page and you'll have to scroll down on each a little and click the 'Bundle deals' tab to get them to pop up - and it's worthwhile doing that I promise.

The disc drive PS5 Slim bundles come in three forms, with the best being one that includes just the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller for £459 (saving you a tenner). The second disc drive PS5 bundle is more expensive, including Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, as well as the 30th Anniversary DualSense for £553.96. Then you can go even larger with a bundle for £666.94 that includes the 30th Anniversary Dualsense, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, EA Sports FC 25, and a black PlayStation Pulse Elite headset.

Then there are two bundles on the PS5 Digital Edition too. The first bags you a PS5, 30th Anniversary DualSense, and a £75 EE gamecard voucher for £459.99 and the second gets you the digital PS5 and the 30th Anniversary DualSense only for £375 - but also offers a saving of 10 quid!

Today's best PS5 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense bundle deals

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense bundles

Sony PS5 Slim disc console + 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: £459 at EE Scroll down to find this PS5 bundle deal that throws in just the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller with the Fortnite-focused PS5 disc drive console. You'll save a tenner with this bundle too! The other bundles won't offer the saving by the looks of it, but do offer options to go big for a PS5 bundle and also still bag that sweet, sweet 30th Anniversary DualSense.

Sony PS5 Slim digital edition + 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: £375 at EE The best EE PS5 bundle offering the 30th Anniversary DualSense on the digital console is the one that keeps it simple and adds the controller only - and it saves you a tenner. Worth bearing in mind the one that includes a £75 EE gamecard too though if you're looking for something a bit more comprehensive.

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller stock check

As Black Friday PS5 deals go, and as Black Friday means of getting a PS5 30th Anniversary Edition restock, the above EE bundle deals are most welcome - it's a shame nothing similar in the US has appeared though, but in the meantime, UK shoppers should make hay while the sun is shining.

If you're not in the UK, then you'll find the latest, lowest prices on some PS5 bundles in your region below as presented by our auto-updating price-finding tech.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK