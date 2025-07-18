This is not a drill: one of the best strategy games ever is free right now – here's how to get it before it's gone
Thanks Epic Games
- The Epic Games Store summer sale is here
- Users can claim a free copy of Sid Meier’s Civilization 6: Platinum Edition
- It's available until July 24, 2025
The Epic Games Store summer sale has landed, with savings on some of this year's top titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Assassin's Creed Shadows. Shoppers can also claim 20% Epic Rewards on purchases made using Epic's payment system, giving you some left over to spend on even more games.
To celebrate, Epic Games Store users can claim a free PC copy of Sid Meier’s Civilization 6: Platinum Edition which usually costs $79.99 / £68.99.
Considered one of the greatest strategy games of all time, Civilization 6 sees you competing to grow a historical civilization in a board-game like world.
Random map generation and countless playable leaders with their own unique perks and abilities make it a highly replayable game, and one that I have spent more than 260 hours in on PC alone.
This Platinum Edition version is also overflowing with included downloadable content (DLC). You get Vikings Scenario Pack, Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack, Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack, Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack, Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack, and Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack.
These all add new playable leaders or in-game challenges and, if that wasn't enough, you even get the full Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. These not only introduce new leaders and challenges, but a wealth of new mechanics that make the experience even more enjoyable and realistic.
The game is only available for free for a limited time, so make sure you snap it up before July 24, 2025.
