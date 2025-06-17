The studio behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has announced a digital jewelry collaboration - but I just wish they were available in game
The collection is inspired by the game's core cast
- Sandfall Interactive has announced a jewelry collaboration to create a digital collection inspired by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- The collection was designed by British artist Hannah Martin and is inspired by the characters of Clair Obscur, Gustave, Lune, Sciel, Maelle, and Verso
- Sandfall took Martin's designs and modeled them in Unreal Engine 5
Kepler Interactive and Sandfall Interactive have announced a new collaboration with British jewelry designer Hannah Martin to create a collection of conceptual digital pieces inspired by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
Inspired by the Belle Époque beauty era of French and European history and bold brutalism, these digital designs were inspired by the main characters of Clair Obscur, Gustave, Lune, Sciel, Maelle, and Verso, and crafted with 18 carat gold and jet-black obsidian to reflect Martin’s interpretation of the aesthetic of Expedition 33.
The developers at Sandfall Interactive took Martin's designs and intricately modeled them in Unreal Engine 5 to create a series of in-engine images "that fully blend the digital and physical worlds together with stunningly bold artistry." You can check them out below.
These are only digital, conceptual designs, but I would love for the jewelry collection to become available in-game as downloadable content (DLC).
"This collaboration has been amazing," said Martin in a press release. "It is totally new territory for me, and I have loved being able to explore and push the boundaries between reality and unreality. It has been a constant dance between real world and fantasy."
In addition, Martin also went ahead and created 33 real-life sterling silver necklaces inspired by the design representing Verso. Unfortunately, these pieces are not for sale and were created as a celebration of the game in a limited quantity as a "thank you" to community members and artists who have supported the game and its creation.
In TechRadar Gaming's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review, Managing Editor Rob Dwiar said the game is "easily an early game of the year contender" and praised its "exquisite writing and story craft" and "wonderfully stylish and multifaceted combat".
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
