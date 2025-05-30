PlayStation's Days of Play sale is well underway this week and next, and at TechRadar Gaming we've been covering all the best deals with individual spotlights. From PS5 bundles to top discounts on controllers and other PS5 hardware, it feels like there's a deal for just about everyone.
In terms of consoles, the highlight has to be the PS5 Slim Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle, which is currently at a special Days of Play price of $449.99. That's $50 cheaper than the console by itself! This may also be the perfect time to nab the premium PS5 Pro, which has been reduced to $649.99 (was $699.99) at PlayStation Direct.
You can also expect savings on DualSense Wireless Controllers, the premium DualSense Edge, PSVR 2, as well as PS Plus subscriptions. Below, I've highlighted my favorite Days of Play deals in both the US and the UK.
Best Days of Play deals in the US
Walmart currently has the best price we've ever seen for the premium PS5 Pro. While it has also been discounted at several retailers including PS Direct itself, try Walmart or Amazon first for the lowest possible price - even if it is by just a single buck.
Price check: PS Direct - $649.99 | Amazon - $649 | Best Buy - $649.99 | Target - $649.99
A PS5 Slim with the disc drive attachment and a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to boot. What's not to love? In total, you stand to save around $119.99, leaving you with plenty left over for a PS Plus subscription for online play, or an extra game or two.
Price check: PS Direct - $449.99 | Amazon - $449.99 | Best Buy - $449.99
The absolute best price we've seen yet for the PSVR 2. The Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle includes the game of the same name at absolutely no extra cost. This is definitely the model to go for if you're looking to kickstart your PSVR 2 collection with one of its flagship games.
PSVR 2 (no bundle): was $399.99 now $349.99 at PS Direct
Price check: Amazon - $349.99 | Target - $349.99 | Best Buy - $349.99 | Walmart - $349 | GameStop - $349.99
Once again, a record-low price for a bit of premium PlayStation kit in the DualSense Edge. Stock does seem to be selling fast at other retailers, and PS Direct appears to be the most reliable. However, you can also check out Walmart's discount - highlighted below - to save an extra dollar.
Midnight Black: was $199.99 now $169.99 at PS Direct
Price check: Amazon - $169.99 | Target - $169.99 | Best Buy - $169.99 | Walmart - $169 | GameStop - $169.99
It's not the first time we've seen at least 20 bucks off a DualSense controller, but given the usually pricey nature of it, we're always keen to highlight top discounts like this.
Price check: Amazon - $54.88 | Walmart - $54.88
The Chroma line is something we don't see discounts for often, and the Pearl variant is one of my personal favorites.
Price check: Best Buy - $59.99 | Amazon - $59.99
Affectionately referred to as the 'Peely Pad' by Fortnite aficionado and hardware writer Dash Wood, this is a superb $30 discount that we rarely see for this limited edition controller. The discount also seems to be exclusive to PS Direct.
Price check: Amazon - $84.99
This is a huge saving on PS Plus's highest tier. Everything is included here - online play, cloud storage, Game Catalog, PlayStation Classics, Sony Pictures credits, exclusive discounts and much, much more. You can even stand to save more if you're upgrading from the Essential or Extra tiers!
Yep, you can save a massive $100 off the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition! This set includes a full digital copy of the game, a cool Venom statue, a steelbook and plenty of unique in-game goodies.
Best Days of Play deals in the UK
It's not just the US audience that gets to enjoy a discount on PS5 Pro, as you can also save on it in the UK! Plenty of retailers have jumped at the chance to drop its price during Days of Play, but it's EE Store that has the competition beat by around a fiver.
Price check: Amazon - £654 | PS Direct - £654.99 | Very - £654 | Currys - £654 | Argos - £654.99 | John Lewis - £654.99 | ShopTo - £654.85
It's not quite as eye-catching as the US's PS5 bundle above, but saving a massive £101 on a PS5 Slim Digital Edition is still no slouch of a deal.
Price check: Amazon - £329.99 | PS Direct - £339.99 | The Game Collection - £339.95 | Very - £339 | Currys - £329.99 | Argos - £329.99 | John Lewis - £339.99 | ShopTo - £339.85
PlayStation Direct is currently the only place you can really save money on the Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle in the UK, as most other retailers have it listed at retail price. However, outlets like Amazon and Very are still discounting the PSVR 2 headset by itself.
Price check (no bundle): Amazon - £349 | Argos - £354.99 | Currys - £354 | Very - £349 | EE Store - £339
In the UK, it's Currys that has the best deal on the DualSense Edge, beating PS Direct by £5.
Midnight Black: was £199.99 now £174.99 at PS Direct
Price check: Amazon - £169.99 | Argos - £169.99 | PS Direct - £174.99 | Game - £169 | Very - £169.99
This is an impressive low price for the standard DualSense controller in the UK. It rarely dips this low in the region, so definitely worth jumping on this if you're in need of a quick replacement or a spare controller for multiplayer.
Price check: Amazon - £49.95 | Argos - £49.99
The gorgeous Chroma Pearl model is also down to an impressive low price at PS Direct in the UK.
Price check: Amazon - £52.99 | Argos - £52.99
And yes, you can also save big on the limited edition Peely Pad! Once again, this discount appears to be unique to PS Direct, so grab one while stocks last!
Once again, this PS Plus Premium is the one to go for if you don't mind spending just a fiver more than the Extra tier on a year-long subscription.
UK folks can also save £90 off the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition. I don't think we've ever seen it discounted this low in the region, so definitely act soon if you're a Spider-head.
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best Days of Play deals in your region.
