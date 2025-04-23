The latest PlayStation Store sale starts today, bringing loads of unmissable discounts on some of the very best PS5 games around.

Titled 'Big Games, Big Deals', the sale ends on May 7, giving you just over two weeks to take advantage of the savings and stock up your library for less. There are countless games on offer, so I've spent the morning browsing the PlayStation Store for the top discounts in both the US and UK in order to deliver you a few personal picks.

1. Dynasty Warriors: Origins

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

Nothing quite beats the frantic action of a Dynasty Warriors game, which sees you facing off against hundreds, and sometimes even thousands, of troops as an almost god-like historical warrior. Mowing down legions of armored goons is a moreish treat, especially in this latest instalment, Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

Released earlier this year, this entry is something of a reboot, offering a good starting point for those who might have experienced any of the games before. It's got grand cinematic encounters and some surprising tactical elements for those keen on a little more strategy.

This is all on top of a banging soundtrack and impressive visuals that successfully bring the colorful world of ancient China into the modern console generation.

Right now it's a whopping 20% off, taking it down to just $55.99 / £51.99.

2. Streets of Rage 4

(Image credit: Dotemu)

If you're a fan of arcade beat-em-ups, then Streets of Rage 4 should be on your radar. In this modern revival of the classic Streets of Rage franchise, you rampage through the dingy streets of Wood Oak City in 12 distinct stages.

There are loads of characters to unlock, including some of the iconic characters of the original games. Although it's definitely retro style, Streets of Rage 4 is far from old-fashioned when it comes to the art direction, which has a beautiful, unique hand-drawn look.

The whole game can be experienced solo or with up to four friends, which only amps up the on-screen chaos. Recently, I've been having a lot of fun with the superb mobile version, but for the discounted price of just $9.99 / £7.99, I'm seriously tempted to double-dip and grab a PS4 copy.

3. Resident Evil Village

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil Village is a game that I keep coming back to, mainly thanks to my desire to nag all of the pesky collectibles hidden throughout the story.

This survival horror game is set in a remote European village where Resident Evil 7: Biohazard protagonist is and hilarious, hapless idiot, Ethan Winters, is living with his wife and baby in a cozy house. In typical Resident Evil fashion, things don't exactly stay serene for long as the baby is kidnapped and Ethan is thrust into a deadly bioweapon outbreak in a snow village that has turned most of the locals into bloodthirsty werewolf monsters.

It only gets more desperate from there, as Ethan explores a series of increasingly bizarre areas to rescue his child. Although it's definitely not as scary as other Resident Evil games, at least in my opinion, the action-movie pacing is an absolute blast, and memorable encounters, like those with the hulking Lady Dimitrescu, make for a very unique experience.

The game comes bundled with the extra The Mercenaries mode, which offers highly repeatable challenges that put your combat skills to the test. A steal for only $15.99 / £13.99.

4. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

(Image credit: ZA/UM)

I finished my first playthrough of Disco Elysium - The Final Cut a few months ago and, yes, it absolutely lives up to the hype.

This detective adventure was critically acclaimed when it was first released back in 2019, with many considering it to be one of the greatest games ever made.

The Final Cut further enhances the experience with new voice acting and quests, and it's absolutely stellar, with a unique dialogue that's both intricate and often extremely hilarious.

The basic premise is that you're a detective, waking up naked in a wrecked hotel room in a run-down city with a killer hangover and no memory of who you are.

You're soon joined by Lieutenant Kim Kitsuragi, your companion throughout the game as you investigate a nearby murder and piece together the details about your life. A seriously impressive skill system lets you tweak the protagonist to be almost any kind of detective, which opens up loads of dialogue possibilities.

I opted to play as a muscled-up thug, smashing my way through almost every obstacle in my path and surviving perilous physical confrontations that would leave most men dead.

My biggest piece of advice here is to go in completely blind for the very best experience, so pick up for $11.99 / £9.89 now, close this page, and get playing.

5. Blair Witch

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

If you enjoyed the Silent Hill 2 remake, then Blair Witch is definitely worth checking out. Hailing from the same developer, Bloober Team, this horror experience is set two years after the iconic film.

You venture into a creepy forest in an attempt to track down a missing boy, stalked by strange creatures. You don't have to do it alone, though, as you're accompanied by Bullet, a reliable dog that can track scents or listen to various commands.

And yes, before you ask, you can pet Bullet. In fact, I would highly recommend doing it, especially given the fact that it impacts which of the four distinct endings you get.

This is quite a short game and it's not one without its flaws, but for the sale price of $5.99 / £4.99, there's a lot to love here.