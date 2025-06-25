That's right, it's that time of year again for PC gamers. Steam's Summer Sale is upon us, and I have no doubts that this year's event will be one to remember. With huge discounts and sales for blockbuster titles and some of the best PC games already in place (thanks to publisher sales), I expect no less once Valve kicks everything off on June 26 at 6 PM GMT / 2 PM EST / 2 AM PST.

It's worth noting that Capcom's Spotlight will take place on the same date. It will feature more information on Monster Hunter Wilds, Street Fighter 6, and hotly anticipated titles like Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata, so watch this space on Capcom's stake in the Summer Sale...

Resident Evil 4

(Image credit: Capcom)

To kick it off, I have no doubts that Capcom's favorite child, Resident Evil 4 remake, will be heavily discounted during the Steam Summer Sale. While it was previously involved in a Capcom Publisher Sale (with discounts of up to 87% off) earlier in June, it seems like a missed opportunity, especially with the Capcom Spotlight on the same day.

The original is my favorite game of all time, and the remake doubles down on all that's great about it, so I'd keep an eye out for this one. If it isn't present, I'm anticipating a Capcom Summer Sale, which is also on Steam, but without a guarantee of a June 26 starting date.

Monster Hunter Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

Still considered a fairly new title, Monster Hunter Wilds is due for a discount as it's yet to receive any on Steam since its launch in February. It retains the Monster Hunter formula, many, like myself, enjoyed from Monster Hunter World, except it's facing criticism for a lack of content and performance issues on PC.

Surely, Capcom will be looking to set things right with future patches and updates, and what better way to do so than with a major summer sale discount?

Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

With yet another update on the way (update 2.3 specifically, despite its delay), I'd place a safe bet to say CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 will be on the list of Steam Summer Sale's heavily discounted games. The developer is well underway with work on a sequel, and The Witcher 4 – and frankly, Cyberpunk 2077 clearly still has plenty of life within it.

It's a perfect opportunity to bring new players in and gradually build the hype train for Cyberpunk 2 (previously codenamed Project Orion), so its appearance on Steam's Summer Sale is 95% certain for me.

Death Stranding Director's Cut

(Image credit: 505)

This one is already on sale as Kojima Productions' publisher, 505 Games, has a summer sale underway. Right now, Death Stranding Director's Cut is on Steam with a 60% discount, knocking its price down significantly until the start of the Steam Summer Sale.

However, I'm optimistic that the current discount isn't the last we'll see this summer, as its sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, is available on PS5; so it seems like an ideal time for new players to get started before an eventual PC port.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

(Image credit: MachineGames)

With a DLC recently announced for launch on September 4, 2025, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is poised for a steep discount. While it has been discounted before during Steam's Spring Sale, it was only 20% off, which may not seem like much.

The Steam Summer Sale seems like the ideal event to drop its price even further and bring more players to join Indy on an immersive first-person adventure.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

(Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered launched on PC earlier in April, adding to Sony's collection of PlayStation titles on Steam. Its HBO series finale aired recently, and the third season is set to continue the second half of the game.

There may be many enticed to find out what comes next, so a sale on PC seems like it makes plenty of sense this summer.

Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

This will be Baldur's Gate 3's second Steam Summer Sale, with the first one providing a 20% discount on the critically acclaimed RPG. It launched in 2023, so I'd be pretty surprised if there wasn't a steeper sale this time around.

It's arguably the best RPG title to this day, with an all-time peak of 875k concurrent players, and plenty of experiences to be had with multiple paths to take. I still haven't even finished a single playthrough, but I promise I'll get there eventually.... or maybe.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a hidden gem that deserves more love and acclaim for its incredible campaign, graphics, and gameplay. Fortunately, it's been the subject of appealing Steam discounts, but I'm expecting a more significant one this time.

There's a good amount of content to go around, which means it's prime time to get more players on board with a huge sale.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is another title in my backlog (seriously, it's one of the biggest backlogs ever), and it had quite a reasonable discount during Steam's Fishing Fest sale with 20% off.

This will be its first Steam Summer Sale, so I'd be surprised if it were omitted from discounts starting on June 26.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Future/Isaiah Williams)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is perhaps the best game I've seen visually this year, but has struggled to keep my attention over a longer period of playing. It can become slightly repetitive when attacking forts or executing enemies with the same animations, but it's still a good time for those who can stomach it.

It hasn't received any discounts on Steam yet, and the Summer Sale is the perfect time to do so, and potentially push the player count figure back up.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Sony / Marvel / Insomniac Games)

Enough time has passed now for a steep discount to join New York's friendly neighborhood Spider-Men in Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It doesn't appear that we'll be getting any DLC for this title, so it's safe to say that the entire package is now available for players to experience.

I haven't seen a discount on Steam yet since its launch in January, so it would be odd to see it missing again from one of Steam's big sale events.

