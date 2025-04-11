Razer PC Remote Play lets you stream games to your iPhone – and it could convince me to switch from my gaming PC

Razer has launched its PC Remote Play game streaming service

This lets you stream games from your PC to a mobile device

It comes with optimization features and works with controllers

I love my gaming PC, but it’s not the most portable device in the world. At the same time, my iPhone 16 Pro isn’t capable of playing the best PC games due to all manner of compatibility issues. That’s why Razer’s latest announcement – of the launch of its PC Remote Play system – piqued my interest.

According to Razer’s website, PC Remote Play lets you stream games from your PC to a mobile device like an iPhone or an iPad, to handheld gaming devices, or to a Windows-based computer. It’s also compatible with a range of mobile games controllers, too, while it supports keyboards, mice and trackpads when paired with a tablet.

Razer says that PC Remote Play can automatically optimize your games based on the device and screen they are played on. It takes your device’s maximum resolution and refresh rate into account, without locking your games to a fixed aspect ratio.

When used on an Android device that’s paired with a Razer Kishi Ultra controller, PC Remote Play can also add haptic feedback into the mix. And it works with many of the biggest gaming platforms and libraries, including Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft’s PC Game Pass, and more.

Gaming over the air

(Image credit: Razer)

I do my fair share of mobile gaming, but I’ve never been truly convinced to migrate away from my gaming PC. Most of my favorite titles, like Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur’s Gate 3, don’t have native mobile versions. Handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck, meanwhile, have always cost more than I’ve wanted to spend.

With something like Razer’s PC Remote Play, though, I can use my existing iPhone and games controller to play away from my desk (as long as I’m within connection range of my PC, of course). Its optimization features are the cherry on the cake.

But will it convince me to spend most of my gaming time on my iPhone? Perhaps not, as nothing beats the large-screen PC experience for me. But if you’re looking for a new way to play on your mobile device without having to buy a pricey Steam Deck or similar product, it could be worth a look.

