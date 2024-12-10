A Cyberpunk 2077 update is on the way, but New Game Plus and PS5 Pro support aren't happening

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting another major update soon

Update 2.2's livestream is happening on December 10, 2024

PS5 Pro support and New Game Plus have been ruled out

Surprise! Cyberpunk 2077 is getting yet another update, roughly a year after its last major patch dropped.

Update 2.2 was confirmed by the official Cyberpunk 2077 X / Twitter account. It'll be detailed in an upcoming REDstreams livestream happening later today (December 10) at 8am PST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET. You can tune into the livestream as it happens over at CD Projekt Red's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

We're not really sure what to expect from Cyberpunk 2077's Update 2.2. Though we do know what not to expect. CD Projekt Red's global community director, Marcin Momot, took to X / Twitter to pour cold water on PS5 Pro support and New Game Plus rumors.

"A lot of questions about whether PS5 Pro support and NG+ are coming with Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.2," Momot wrote. "The answer is no. We do have some other cool stuff in the oven and we’ll talk about it tomorrow during the stream—we hope you’ll like it too!"

In fairness, the developer had already confirmed that PS5 Pro support would not be coming to Cyberpunk 2077. Similarly, New Game Plus would've been a nice-to-have, but it wouldn't really make sense for protagonist V to be kitted out with near-cyberpsycho levels of augmentation at the start of the game.

The good news is that we should expect more than a smattering of bug fixes given that Update 2.2 is having a whole livestream dedicated to it. Major updates prior to this have included apartments for V, vehicle combat, more driving activities and a tie-in quest with the brilliant Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime.

