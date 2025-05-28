Apple’s rumored iOS 19 gaming app is exciting for Apple fans, but it won’t tempt gamers from Windows

Apple may be developing a dedicated gaming app for iOS, macOS and more

The app will contain things like achievements, leaderboards and messages

It could be announced at WWDC in June

For years, Apple has been trying to convince the world that it’s taking gaming seriously, and with the popularity of IOS gaming and the appearance of AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077 on macOS, there’s some truth to the company’s assertion.

Just in case you needed more convincing, there’s a new rumor from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman that Apple will soon launch a dedicated gaming app in iOS 19 to woo players to its platforms. As a Mac-owning gamer, I'm cautiously optimistic about the rumors – even if we still need more affordable hardware and games before it gets anywhere close to being a Windows competitor.

If you missed the news, the app will apparently “serve as a launcher for titles and centralize in-game achievements, leaderboards, communications and other activity,” Gurman said, adding that it will also feature “editorial content from Apple about new titles, offer access to the App Store’s game section and promote [Apple] Arcade.” It’s expected to be revealed on iOS, macOS, iPadOS and tvOS as soon as Apple’s WWDC 2025 event on June 9.

The move makes sense – after all, the iPhone is a phenomenally popular gaming platform, and announcing a move like this at WWDC could help to cement the popularity of iOS 19 before it’s even out the door. Apple might also be hoping that it will tempt more gamers to switch from Windows to the Cupertino firm’s platforms – but on this point, I’m not entirely convinced.

Destination of choice for gamers

(Image credit: Apple)

This app might work well in iOS 19, where gaming tends to be a little more casual than on desktop computers. But things might look very different on macOS.

As a gamer who also owns a Mac, I’ve been encouraged over the last few years by Apple’s strides in the gaming world. It’s nowhere near parity with Windows yet, but the situation today is much better than it was just a few years ago.

For a long time, the problem was the chicken-and-egg nature of Mac gaming. Gamers didn’t want to switch to macOS due to the lack of games, and developers didn’t want to bring games to the Mac due to the lack of players. That’s slowly starting to change, with big-name titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Baldur’s Gate 3 helping to dispel the idea that the Mac is a gaming wasteland.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, the impact of a dedicated gaming app will likely be limited. Beyond my contention that gamers care more about hardware and game availability than launcher apps, Gurman is also skeptical, saying that “testers of the software say it probably won’t change the perception among players and makers of high-end titles.”

Any advance for gaming on Apple’s platforms is welcome in my eyes, and this app could help by making gaming more prominent among users of iOS and macOS. But what’s really needed – on the Mac at least – is a greater number of attention-grabbing titles and more affordable access to components that offer exceptional gaming performance.

Until that happens, Windows will always be the destination of choice for gamers.