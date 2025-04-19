Sniper Elite 4 is a mini marvel on the iPhone 16 Pro

I’ve heard the term ‘console-quality graphics' touted around a fair bit for first-person shooter or action adventure mobile games. But few have really delivered on the promise of such visual wizardry, even when looking back at last-generation consoles – at least not until now.

With the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple’s A17 Pro chip brought the ability to run actual console games like Death Stranding, albeit with slightly choppy performance and at a low resolution. But we’re still taking a proper AAA, full-fat console game running on a slim device that you can slip into your pocket.

The iPhone 16 Pro then upped the game - literally - with the A18 Pro chip, which promised a gaming performance boost.

Taking aim

(Image credit: Future)

I recently had the chance to try out the iOS version of Sniper Elite 4 on such a chip with my iPhone 16 Pro Max.

If you’re not already familiar, the Sniper Elite games are third-person tactical shooters set in WW2. Players are tasked with taking out targets using stealth and ranged shots on large open world maps. The game became renowned for its gory kills, where a bullet’s trajectory is shown in slow motion, complete with an X-Ray look at how it entered a Nazi soldier's body, splitting bones, sinew, and guts in glorious detail.

Released back in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, Sniper Elite 4 wasn’t exactly cutting-edge but it was still a great-looking game. I played it a few years ago on an Xbox One X, after it had been enhanced for that powered-up console, and had a fantastic time, especially in the co-op mode with a friend.

Coming back all these years later, I was curious how it would hold up on a modern smartphone.

Going in, I’ll be honest and admit my hopes weren’t too high… though they weren’t exactly low either given the performance that Apple claims its in-house chip can achieve – especially when we’re talking about running a somewhat old game rather than the likes of Cyberpunk 2077.

And so with the help of a Backbone One Gen 2 mobile controller, I dived into Sniper Elite 4.

Sniper treat, but not quite elite

(Image credit: Future)

Straight off the bat (or should that be rifle butt) I’m surprised at how good the game looks on iOS; sunlight pierces the puffy clouds realistically, buildings are suitably detailed, and the realistic character models are miles from the low-poly plastic soldiers I was expecting. It’s not flawless, though as some of the foliage looks a little flat and, running at a 720p resolution, there’s no shortage of jagged edges.

There are other caveats too. First off, the frame rate caps out at around 30 frames per second – that’s ok on paper, but in a game that rewards smooth pinpoint accuracy, it’s not exactly ideal. Add in some dips and the experience can be a little ropey when the action picks up.

The second issue is the built-in touchscreen controls are asking a bit much of a modest 6.7 inch display. Maybe people who are adept at Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will have a different experience, but my recommendation would be to play with one of the best mobile controllers instead.

(Image credit: Future)

Yet the experience impressed me on the whole. It’s like playing something on my Steam Deck; the game still looks perfectly pleasant, despite clear compromises in detail and sharpness. As such, I could see myself ploughing a decent amount of time into Sniper Elite 4 to pass the time on a tedious journey or when sitting out in the sun.

It’s also promising in another way: iOS could become the home of proper console-quality gaming on smartphones. When the currently rumoured but almost inevitable iPhone 17 comes around, I expect Apple to equip it with a new and improved chip.

While AI performance will likely be the focus thanks to its current Apple Intelligence push, I’m hoping to see a generational boost in gaming power too.

If that happens, it could open up the door for even more demanding console games to come to iOS.