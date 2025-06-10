Apple just leveled up Mac gaming with these two new features – and it's about time
So you are taking gaming seriously, Apple...
- Apple unveiled its new macOS Tahoe 26 with new gaming features
- MetalFX Frame Interpolation and denoising will be available via macOS Tahoe
- It generates an extra frame between two input frames for better performance
Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote unveiled various improvements coming to Macs in in macOS Tahoe 26 – and the boosts to the Cupertino giant's gaming efforts are certainly noteworthy.
As highlighted in the keynote (streamed on YouTube), Apple's new Metal 4 graphics rendering API will introduce MetalFX Frame Interpolation and MetalFX denoising for macOS Tahoe 26, providing an Nvidia Frame Generation-like gaming experience. The new dedicated gaming app will also introduce a gaming overlay that's very reminiscent of Discord's updated overlay.
This comes at an ideal time with games like Assassin's Creed Shadows already available on the platform, and Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert on the horizon; if implemented well, frame interpolation should bring a significant enhancement to graphically-demanding games, especially if base frame rates are at a decent standard.
With MetalFX denoising and upscaling, ray-tracing will become a stronger possibility for powerful M-based Macs, with better performance and visual quality than before. The game overlay looks set to provide a more gaming-friendly user interface, especially with the mini social hub for quick communication with friends.
All of the new features may bring Apple's macOS closer to becoming a stronger gaming platform. It's still early days, so there's likely plenty more for Apple to reveal closer to macOS Tahoe 26's launch this fall, but it's a promising start.
Analysis: So Apple, how about that gaming handheld?
M3 and M4 MacBooks are all set for improved gaming once macOS Tahoe 26 becomes available. While gaming performance with those M-based chips is great as it stands, the addition of frame generation and denoising technology is a significant upgrade.
Apple's M-based chips are power-efficient thanks to their Arm-based architecture, and as I've mentioned previously, this would be perfect for an Apple gaming handheld. So Apple, I guess it still isn't time for one? I beg to differ, because despite the gaming library, which still needs more growth, I can easily see an M-based handheld being a powerhouse and outshining others.
Usually, there are tons of leaks and rumors before Apple officially unveils surprises, so I didn't expect to see a handheld at WWDC 2025 – but I'm still keeping my fingers crossed that we'll see one at next year's keynote.
Wishful thinking? Probably, but I think Apple is missing out on easy win, as the handheld gaming market is arguably blooming more than ever before right now.
