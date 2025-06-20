Amazon has already offered some excellent discounts this week, including significant savings on the Mac mini. The discounts also quickly arrived after Amazon confirmed that Prime Day will be a four-day event kicking off on July 8, 2025.

Now, though, Amazon has done it again by offering another deal on an excellent computer. If you have deja vu, it’s similar to the discounts on LG’s C4 OLED that my colleague Mackenzie Frazier has highlighted.

The entry-level Mac mini with the M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage is now $130 off at just $469 – that’s a $110 discount off the $599 MSRP. Additionally, if you need more storage, the Mac mini with 512GB of storage is also $110 off, now priced at $689. Both represent brand-new record-low prices for the best value in Apple’s Mac lineup.

Apple Mac mini: was $599 now $469 at Amazon The Apple Mac mini M4 is the perfect macOS-based device for anyone who doesn’t require portability. The device is just five by five inches in size so it takes up hardly any room. It’s packed with great hardware with the M4 chip offering fantastic performance which can even handle some light gaming. It’s ideal for working well from home with you simply needing to hook up a monitor or TV.

Simply put, if you don’t need a portable computer, the Mac mini is one of the best systems around and is both smaller than the last generation but also more powerful thanks to Apple’s M4 chip inside. You can easily hide it on your desk or let the sleek, silver aluminum cube be front and center.

Regardless of placement, you’ll get plenty of performance for any tasks, including 4K video editing, productivity applications like massive spreadsheets, presentation decks, or word processing, browsing the web, the ability to multitask as you wish, and even some chops for gaming.

Sure, we would have loved to see Apple offer more than 256GB of storage for the entry-level size, but at $469, it’s even more reasonable and comes with a strong 16GB of RAM. Plus, with hardware connectivity that includes USB-C ports, you can always connect an external drive or opt for the 512GB Mac mini, which is also discounted.

In TechRadar’s Mac mini M4 review the compact computer received a full five stars, and we commended its great performance, compact design, and excellent value. This fresh discount from Amazon not only makes the value here shine more, but also represents a new record-low price.

Simply put, this is currently one of the best, if not the best, deals on a Mac right now and is undoubtedly a surprisingly delightful deal considering Amazon has already cut the price just days ago. You’ll also score free, fast shopping on the Mac mini if you’re a Prime member, and you’ll be able to score more deals on Prime Day.

And if you’re not in the market for a Mac mini, check out the best early Prime Day deals on Amazon as TechRadar searches for them here.