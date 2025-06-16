The best value Mac just got even cheaper – the M4 Mini is an absolute bargain at Amazon today

All the current MacBook deals are great if you want something portable but what if you simply need a machine to sit happily on your desk? Right now, you can buy the Mac mini M4 at Amazon for $499 (was $599). In the past, the popular desktop computer has been a tiny bit cheaper at $449, but that was a very brief all-time low. Generally, this is as cheap as it ever gets, and often, you’ll be paying more than this.

The Mac mini M4 is a fantastic system. It’s small enough to live on your desk and hardly take up any space - you could even hide it behind your monitor. This model is the base spec, which sports the M4 chip, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage would be nice but, fortunately, it has removable, modular storage unlike previous Mac minis which had its storage soldered on. That means you can upgrade the storage either externally or internally depending on your skill level.

Today’s best Mac mini deal

Apple Mac mini M4: was $599 now $499 at Amazon The Apple Mac mini M4 is the perfect macOS-based device for anyone who doesn’t require portability. The device is just five by five inches in size so it takes up hardly any room. It’s packed with great hardware with the M4 chip offering fantastic performance which can even handle some light gaming. It’s ideal for working well from home with you simply needing to hook up a monitor or TV.

Our Apple Mac mini M4 review has a lot of very positive things to say. It calls it “smaller, faster, better” and potentially “the best Mac ever”. It represents “awesome value” coupled with “great performance” which explains why it’s so high in our look at the best computers. It sets a new standard for small form factor PCs so it’s also top of the list for best mini PCs.

The Apple Mac mini M4 can even handle 4K video editing as well as everyday office tasks or simply streaming movies. The only minor downsides are an “awkward” power button placement and its front USB-C ports are slower than the rear ones. Other than that, it’s a delight.

