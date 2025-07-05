If you're looking for a premium TV deal for Prime Day, you aren't going to find a better deal than this. Amazon's early Prime Day sale has dropped LG's best-selling 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,196.99 (originally $2,699.99), thanks to a massive $1,500 discount.



That's a new record-low price for the LG C4 and one of the best prices I've seen for a highly-rated OLED display. It's hands-down the best early Prime Day TV deal, and I can't imagine the price dropping any further at next week's official sale.



Although the LG C4 was released last year, it remains at the top of TechRadar's best TV and best OLED TV guides, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price. The display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

As I mentioned earlier, I don't think the price will drop further on this specific model during Amazon's official sale, and unlike Prime Day, today's deal is available to everyone, regardless of Prime membership. If you want a stunning new OLED display, then I highly recommend grabbing this stunning discount on LG's C4 OLED TV.

LG C4 OLED TV deal

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day sale, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 is the successor to the C4, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,696.99 - a record-low price. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,336.91 at Amazon Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,336.91, which is only $30 more than the record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $569.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

Sony Bravia 8 II 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,998 at Amazon Sony's all-new Bravia 8 OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model and offers improved brightness, an impressive picture, and an overall premium picture experience that Sony OLED TVs are known for. It's also an excellent TV for gamers, with exclusive features for PS5. Today's early Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you're wanting one of the best Sony OLED TVs on the market.

