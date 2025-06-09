Apple reveals major visual redesign for iOS 26, macOS 26, and more at WWDC 2025

Apple has revealed a new unified design for nearly all of its software platforms

The new design centers on a digital 'material' called Liquid Glass

The design makes heavy use of translucent elements that simulate refraction

Apple has revealed a major visual redesign for its upcoming iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26 software updates.

Announced at WWDC 2025, the new software design language puts emphasis on transparency and fluidity, incorporating a new digital ‘material’ called Liquid Glass that virtually refracts light and dynamically reacts to user movements.

According to Apple, iOS 26 will be the biggest update to the visual identity of Apple's iPhone software since iOS 7 was released in 2013.

Image 1 of 3 Apple's new Liquid Glass design interface (Image credit: Apple) Apple's new Liquid Glass design interface (Image credit: Apple) Apple's new Liquid Glass design interface (Image credit: Apple)

Apple notes that the rounded and transparent elements of visionOS served as inspiration for the new software design, which also remodels app icons somewhere between the look of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.

Additionally, a new clear theme will debut on iPhone and iPad, expanding on the previously available light, dark, and color tint modes.

The WWDC keynote is ongoing at the time of writing – be sure to check in with our WWDC 2025 live blog for the latest updates. Let us know what you think of the new Liquid Glass-based design in the comments below.