Ghost of Yōtei will likely take just as long to beat as Ghost of Tsushima as the game's creative director says both games are similar 'in terms of the time commitment'
Ghost of Tsushima's main story can be beaten in 25 hours
Sucker Punch has confirmed that Ghost of Yōtei will take around the same time to beat as Ghost of Tsushima.
That's according to Ghost of Yōtei's creative director, Jason Connell, who told VGC (thanks, GamesRadar) that both games are comparable in length, depending on one's playstyle, because the studio decided to stick with a similar scope to the first game.
"We designed the game with some of the similar numbers, in terms of scale and scope of the last experience, in mind," Connell said. "In that way, we actually found it to be quite satisfying, and there were some good numbers to jump off of."
He continued, saying, "We feel that the experience of playing through Ghost of Yōtei, whether you're just ripping through the story, or you're somebody that likes to just go through the whole world and explore, or you're that hardcore platinum chaser – that it is a similar experience [to that of Ghost of Tsushima], we expect, in terms of the time commitment."
According to How Long to Beat, on average, it takes around 25 hours to beat Ghost of Tsushima's main story, while it takes 62 hours to 100% complete the game, including all side quests and exploration.
Jason Connell's latest comments suggest that Ghost of Yōtei will take around the same time to beat.
Ghost of Yōtei launches on October 2, 2025, exclusively for PS5 and PS5 Pro.
Ghost of Yōtei pre-orders are now live, along with Ghost of Yōtei PS5 bundle pre-orders. If you're looking to get your hands on the exclusive PS5 controller, here's where you can buy the Ghost of Yōtei DualSense.
