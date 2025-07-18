Ghost of Yotei DualSense pre-orders are likely to be incredibly popular later this year when they release alongside the game in early October. With two different variants channeling the spirit of two distinct Japanese art styles, these are some of the best limited edition pads we've seen for the PS5 generation.

I've got a separate where to buy the Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles page coming soon if you're looking for those parts of the limited edition hardware series, and I've also got a Ghost of Yotei pre-order page for the game for convenience if you're looking to complete the set.

It's very important to clarify right from the off that we don't know exactly when Ghost of Yotei DualSense pre-orders go live, so I am relying on my experience and pre-order nose a bit in this first instance. However, that's not stopped me from doing a bunch of digging so that you've got a bank of information to hand, all the key details about the two variants, and all the best early links to bookmark if you want to try and get in position early.

Ghost of Yotei DualSense controllers: cut to the chase

Price: TBC, but likely $79.99 / £69.99 - in line with previous limited edition DualSense controllers

TBC, but likely $79.99 / £69.99 - in line with previous limited edition DualSense controllers Pre-order dates: TBC

TBC Release dates: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Availability: Gold DualSense - PlayStation Direct and other retailers; Black DualSense: exclusively at PlayStation Direct

Gold DualSense - PlayStation Direct and other retailers; Black DualSense: exclusively at PlayStation Direct Design: The gold DualSense is based on the Japanese art form of kintsugi, where gold lacquer is used to repair broken pottery and ceramics; the Black DualSense is designed to evoke the Japanese art form of Sumi-e, where artists use black ink on paintings.

I'd love there to be a locked-in Ghost of Yotei DualSense pre-order date to point folks toward, but sadly, that's not the case.

However, we can do some digging through previous releases and announcements to see when we might be able to have some predictions and educated guesses as to when pre-orders will drop.

First, some of the most recent limited edition DualSense controllers could give us hints. The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense was revealed on May 8 this year before pre-orders started on May 22 - a two-week gap. The controller then launched on June 26 alongside the game - a five-week gap, and thus seven weeks between reveal and release.

The Astro Bot DualSense was similar: it was announced on July 29, 2024, pre-orders opened August 9, and it came out alongside the game on September 6. That makes a nearly two-week gap between announcement and pre-orders starting, a six-week gap between announcement and release, and a four-week gap between pre-orders starting and release.

The Last of Us Dualsense was similar again, as it was announced on March 6, pre-orders started on March 14, and it released on April 10. A nearly two-week gap between the former two dates, and just shy of a four-week gap on the latter two dates.

Keeping up? There's a rough pattern to be followed here, as a result:

Announcement date

Two-week gap (approx.)

Pre-orders open

Four-to-six week gap

Release date

As a result, and working backwards from the release date we have of October 2 (for the game and hardware), the Ghost of Yotei DualSense pre-orders could open on September 4 (four weeks before launch) or as early as August 21 (six weeks before launch). Could the latter coincide with another look at the game around Gamescom in the form of a State of Play presentation, perhaps?

One caveat is that the Ghost of Yotei DualSense controllers are launching alongside some PS5 bundles, so that could alter dates slightly. However, a second, bigger caveat with all these is that every single one of the case studies above had the pre-order date confirmed within the announcement.

So there's a chance, if timings remain consistent, that we could get another announcement that will act as the pre-order date confirmation, thus aligning with the pattern of a two-week gap before pre-orders actually start (which would mean an announcement on August 7 or August 21).

(Image credit: Future/Sony/PlayStation/Suckerpunch)

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at PlayStation Direct US The Gold Ghost of Yotei DualSense looks absolutely belting, and I bet it will be incredibly popular when pre-orders go live.

Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense: at PlayStation Direct US The Black Ghost of Yotei DualSense will be a PlayStation Direct exclusive.

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at Walmart

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at Amazon

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at Best Buy

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at Target

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at GameStop

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at PlayStation Direct UK

Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense: at PlayStation Direct UK Exclusive to PlayStation Direct in the UK, the Black variant of the limited edition Ghost of Yotei DualSense is going to be in high demand.

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at Amazon UK

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at Argos

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at very.co.uk

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at Currys

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at The Game Collection

Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: at ShopTo.Net

