If you want to pre-order the Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition DualSense when it goes live, I've got all the information and the best links to bookmark right now

If you can't wait until the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, then the special Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller will be right up your street.

Intended to celebrate the launch of the game, the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense releases on June 26, 2025, right alongside the game.

The controller's design sports special decals with references to the weird and wonderful universe of Death Stranding. Some fans might not like the more plain look, but it's undeniably going to be a big ticket item with the most dedicated controller collectors.

Pre-orders for the controller start on May 22, 2025, at 10am ET in the US, and 10am local time in the UK and Europe. Like other recent Limited Edition DualSense variants, it will cost $84.99 / £74.99.

It is a PlayStation Direct exclusive, so your options to buy are limited, but that doesn't mean that there's any harm in making sure you have all the relevant pages bookmarked ahead of time. See below for all the links you need to secure yours.

Where to pre-order Death Stranding 2 DualSense - US

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense: $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US There's no listing page yet, but judging by the releases of previous Limited Edition controllers, you will be able to buy the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach edition via this section of the PlayStation Direct website. We'll update this link as soon as we spot a product page for the pad.

Where to pre-order Death Stranding 2 DualSense - UK

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense: £74.99 at PlayStation Direct UK There's no listing page live right now in the UK either, but you should still bookmark this PlayStation Direct page so that you're ready for pre-order day. Like for US folks, we'll be updating this link with a specific one for the controller as soon as we spot one.

Other retailers to check

Sony has stated that the controller will be a PlayStation Direct exclusive, but there still may be some opportunities to buy it at other retailers - but there's no guarantee of this.

Here are the best ones to check in your region.

