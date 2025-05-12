If you want to pre-order the Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition DualSense when it goes live, I've got all the information and the best links to bookmark right now
Delivered by Sam Bridges himself (not really)
If you can't wait until the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, then the special Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller will be right up your street.
Intended to celebrate the launch of the game, the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense releases on June 26, 2025, right alongside the game.
The controller's design sports special decals with references to the weird and wonderful universe of Death Stranding. Some fans might not like the more plain look, but it's undeniably going to be a big ticket item with the most dedicated controller collectors.
Pre-orders for the controller start on May 22, 2025, at 10am ET in the US, and 10am local time in the UK and Europe. Like other recent Limited Edition DualSense variants, it will cost $84.99 / £74.99.
It is a PlayStation Direct exclusive, so your options to buy are limited, but that doesn't mean that there's any harm in making sure you have all the relevant pages bookmarked ahead of time. See below for all the links you need to secure yours.
Where to pre-order Death Stranding 2 DualSense - US
There's no listing page yet, but judging by the releases of previous Limited Edition controllers, you will be able to buy the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach edition via this section of the PlayStation Direct website. We'll update this link as soon as we spot a product page for the pad.
Where to pre-order Death Stranding 2 DualSense - UK
There's no listing page live right now in the UK either, but you should still bookmark this PlayStation Direct page so that you're ready for pre-order day. Like for US folks, we'll be updating this link with a specific one for the controller as soon as we spot one.
Other retailers to check
Sony has stated that the controller will be a PlayStation Direct exclusive, but there still may be some opportunities to buy it at other retailers - but there's no guarantee of this.
Here are the best ones to check in your region.
US:
- Amazon: often stocks DualSense models
- Best Buy: major national retailer with other DualSense in stock
- GameStop: gaming specialist retailer that may have stock
- Walmart: frequently restocks popular PS5 controllers
UK:
- Amazon: stocks plenty of DualSense models
- Argos: stocks other DualSense variants
- Currys: carries a range of DualSense colors
- Game: specialist gaming retailer
- Very: sometimes has some DualSense stock
Price checker
If you're not in the US or UK or just want a quick way to check stock, then our fancy price-finding tech below will have you covered wherever you are in the world. We've also included the regular DualSense in the price checker below too for reference and convenience.
Just bear in mind that offers will only start to appear when listings go live.
You might also like...
- The best cheap DualSense controller deals going right now
- Our guide to the best PS5 controllers money can buy
- Our full PS5 Pro review
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.