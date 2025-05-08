Sony has revealed a new limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller inspired by Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

It launches on June 26, 2025, to coincide with the release of the game

Some PlayStation fans have expressed disappointment at its basic design, however

Sony has unveiled a new limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller to celebrate the upcoming release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

The controller is set to launch on June 26, 2025, alongside the PlayStation 5 release of Death Stranding 2. Pre-orders for it will begin on May 22, 2025, and it will cost $84.99 / £74.99. It will be available exclusively via PlayStation Direct in limited quantities.

The controller looks like the standard Midnight Black DualSense with some small decals applied. Both grips have a basic orange pattern on them, with futuristic numbers and a barcode-like graphic. There's also a patch on the controller's touchpad, with a 'Drawbridge' logo in addition to the text "both stick and rope, to protect and connect. Together, for tomorrow."

The only other other thing of note on the front is a subtle print of a ring connecting the controller's face buttons, giving it a marginally more futuristic look. The back of the controller then has a barely noticeable Death Stranding 2: On the Beach logo slapped on.

Honestly speaking, it's not the most exciting limited edition controller I've ever seen. I could certainly think of a few ways in which I could have been made more interesting without pushing the envelope out too far. A dual-tone design, like the one found on the recent The Last of Us Limited Edition controller, perhaps in orange and black would have been a lot more eye catching at least.

Given the asking price, it's not unreasonable to expect more than a few small prints on a standard colorway. I'm not alone in this assessment either, as some PlayStation fans have taken to the PlayStation Blog comment section to express their disappointment with the design.

"Could’ve been much better than just some some small patches of images. Sony should learn from Microsoft on how to design limited edition controllers," said one.

"How is it possible for a company this big to become so greedy and lazy? How do you go from making a controller like the Death Stranding PlayStation 4 one, or the Astro Bot PS5 controller, to making this? Why are you treating your biggest IPs and fans with such disrespect? You literally just took an existing black DualSense, slapped some ugly stickers on it, and called it a 'Limited Edition controller'," another replied.

"There is nothing about this controller that screams 'Death Stranding 2; when you’re looking at it. Is this all the creativity and effort you’re willing to put into a Limited product? Huge disappointment, and hard pass."