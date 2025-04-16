Doom: The Dark Ages is getting some limited edition Xbox hardware

A new Xbox Wireless Controller and Elite Series 2 can be bought now

Additionally, an Xbox Series X console wrap is available to buy, too

To coincide with the launch of Doom: The Dark Ages on May 13, 2025, Microsoft has created a selection of limited-edition hardware based on the look and feel of the upcoming game that you can pre-order now.

Announced via an official Xbox Wire post, there's going to be a new Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and an Xbox Series X console wrap - all based on id Software's latest first-person shooter.

I must admit the controllers do look impressively slick. The limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller matches the green of the Doom Slayer's armor. It features unique rubberized grips and runic symbols on the A/B/X/Y face buttons instead of the typical alphabetical iconography. This model also comes with a code for a Slayer Executioner skin DLC that's usable in-game.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

We've gathered the best links below for the controllers which are available to pre-order right now ahead of their launch on April 25, 2025 (a bit before the game comes out). They are both available at the Microsoft Store exclusively until April 18.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features a bold red-on-black design, with splatters of blood emblazoned on its translucent shell. This one does feel decidedly less adventurous, looking more like a simple faceplate than what we see on the high-effort Xbox Wireless Controller limited edition model. But still, it's a smart design and one that Doom fans should appreciate.

Lastly, a console wrap designed for the Xbox Series X has been announced. This supports both the standard Series X as well as the Xbox Series X Digital Edition. The inside is smartly etched with text and runes - not that you'll get to see them while it's fixed to the console, mind.

