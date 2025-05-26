The stunning limited edition Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox Wireless Controller is back down to a record low price just in time for Memorial Day

Playing Doom: The Dark Ages this Memorial Day weekend? Its limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller has just received its first notable discount at Walmart for the Memorial Day sales period. Right now, the Xbox Wireless Controller - Doom: The Dark Ages Limited Edition is available to buy at Walmart for $74.99 (was $79.99).
Is it the most mindblowing discount we've ever seen? Certainly not, but this is a record-low price for the limited edition controller. And as such, price drops for it in general are going to be few and far between, we think.
Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deal
It's not the craziest discount we've ever seen, but it absolutely is one of the craziest limited edition controllers Xbox has put out. Modeled after the Doom Slayer's armor, this is a real eye-catcher of a controller, but I'm also a fan of its sturdy, textured grips that are overall more solid and grippy than the regular Xbox Wireless Controller.
UK price: Argos - £74.99
Xbox Wireless Controller limited editions are a dime a dozen at this point, but this one that is inspired by Doom: The Dark Age,s is one of my favorites to date. Much like the Forza Horizon 5 limited edition controller - another favorite of mine - Xbox has gone above and beyond here in designing a gamepad that captures the tone and feel of the newly-released first-person shooter.
From the iconic sigil and blood splatters to the shiny green that replicated the Slayer's armor, it's a smartly designed controller from an aesthetic standpoint. It'll offer a similar play experience to standard Xbox Wireless Controllers (it isn't an Elite Series 2, after all), but if you really want to show off your Doom cred, this'll be the limited edition gamepad to go for.
