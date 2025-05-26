I didn't love the Nacon MG-X Pro mobile controller at first, but now that it's down to $25 for Memorial Day, it's a great gaming deal
Dirt cheap
I wasn't a huge fan of the Nacon MG-X Pro mobile controller in my review, with most of my criticism aimed at its absurdly high $99.90 asking price. The controller has had its price slashed in the Memorial Day sales, however, and is now a deal that's well worth writing home about, as you can get it for just $24.99 - a ridiculously good price for any mobile gamepad.
• Shop the full Amazon Memorial Day sale
The Android version of the controller is currently just $49.99 at Amazon, but that's not all, as there's a coupon that nets you a further 50% off. For the best price on the iPhone variant, head over to Walmart, where the controller is currently only $34.99.
It's a neat Bluetooth mobile controller, with decent-feeling buttons and thumbsticks, but for almost $100, there were better options out there.
Today's best mobile controller deals
Make sure you tick the box for an additional 50% off coupon to get the Nacon MG-X Pro mobile controller for a fantastic price. This is the Android version of the pad, with a black Xbox-inspired design.
Price check: $34.95 - Walmart
The iPhone version of the Nacon MG-X Pro loses the Xbox branding, but is otherwise identical to its Android counterpart. It's discounted on Amazon, but for the best price right now head over to Walmart.
Price check: Amazon - $49.99
The Nacon MG-X Pro didn't do too well in my review, but many of my complaints were the result of its high asking price. It would be a decent pick for $49.99, but with that extra 50% off coupon, it's an absolute steal.
This is the Android version of the controller, which comes in Black with licensed Xbox branding. This makes it a great pick for Xbox Game Pass, as you won't need to adjust to a new button layout or markings.
It's quite a basic mobile gamepad, but that's not necessarily a problem when it's this cheap. If you're new to mobile gaming or just want to use it for cloud streaming, it should be perfect for your needs.
Just bear in mind that this is a Bluetooth model, so connects to your phone wirelessly and needs to be charged up between uses.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
