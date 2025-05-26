I didn't love the Nacon MG-X Pro mobile controller at first, but now that it's down to $25 for Memorial Day, it's a great gaming deal

I wasn't a huge fan of the Nacon MG-X Pro mobile controller in my review, with most of my criticism aimed at its absurdly high $99.90 asking price. The controller has had its price slashed in the Memorial Day sales, however, and is now a deal that's well worth writing home about, as you can get it for just $24.99 - a ridiculously good price for any mobile gamepad.

The Android version of the controller is currently just $49.99 at Amazon, but that's not all, as there's a coupon that nets you a further 50% off. For the best price on the iPhone variant, head over to Walmart, where the controller is currently only $34.99.

It's a neat Bluetooth mobile controller, with decent-feeling buttons and thumbsticks, but for almost $100, there were better options out there.

Today's best mobile controller deals

Nacon MG-X Pro (iOS): $34.99 at Walmart The iPhone version of the Nacon MG-X Pro loses the Xbox branding, but is otherwise identical to its Android counterpart. It's discounted on Amazon, but for the best price right now head over to Walmart. Price check: Amazon - $49.99

The Nacon MG-X Pro didn't do too well in my review, but many of my complaints were the result of its high asking price. It would be a decent pick for $49.99, but with that extra 50% off coupon, it's an absolute steal.

This is the Android version of the controller, which comes in Black with licensed Xbox branding. This makes it a great pick for Xbox Game Pass, as you won't need to adjust to a new button layout or markings.

It's quite a basic mobile gamepad, but that's not necessarily a problem when it's this cheap. If you're new to mobile gaming or just want to use it for cloud streaming, it should be perfect for your needs.

Just bear in mind that this is a Bluetooth model, so connects to your phone wirelessly and needs to be charged up between uses.