If you're a fan of mobile gaming and are looking for that perfect gaming controller for your device, whether it be for your Android or Apple phone, you might want to check out this brand-new offer for one of the best accessories available on the market.

Right now, you can pick up the Razer Kishi Ultra for just $99.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon US. With this offer, you'll be saving $50, making it the cheapest the controller has ever been on the site.

Compared to Amazon UK, which still lists the gaming controller at £149, this offer is an absolute steal. Since this is a limited-time deal, we'd recommend picking it up while you can.

Today's best mobile controller deal

Razer Kishi Ultra: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Razer Kishi Ultra is the best mobile controller available right now, featuring full-sized grips, smooth thumbsticks, Hall effect triggers, haptic feedback, and customizable RGB lighting. It can also connect to a ton of devices, even a PC if you use a cable.

The Razer Kishi Ultra is usually one of the more expensive mobile gaming controllers, but it is absolutely worth the price for its stellar features. It can be paired with an iPad Mini, an iPhone 15, an iPhone 16, and various Android devices.

The accessory can also be used on PC as a controller via its direct low-latency USB-C connection, and offers haptic vibrations, 3.5mm audio, and more.

In TechRadar Gaming's five-star review, hardware writer Dashiell Wood praised the Kishi Ultra for its responsive, console-quality buttons, comfortable grips, eye-catching RGB lighting, and brilliant software, calling it "the best mobile controller on the market."

"It offers an unparalleled portable gaming experience thanks to its supremely comfortable full-size grips, smooth thumbsticks and Hall effect triggers, gorgeous mechanical buttons, and an abundance of high-end features like customizable RGB lighting and punchy haptics," he wrote.