Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #493) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Party time!

NYT Strands today (game #493) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

FINAL

SONNET

CLOSE

POET

TOOL

BURNT

NYT Strands today (game #493) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #493) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 6th column Last side: bottom, 1st column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #493) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #493, are…

BALLOON

BUNTING

PENNANT

CONFETTI

STREAMER

SPANGRAM: DECORATIONS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Like many families, mine has a box in a cupboard filled with DECORATIONS that only see the light of day a few times a year, including BUNTING and banners.

It’s odd how a birthday doesn’t feel like a birthday if we don’t put these out the night before the special day, regardless of whether anyone is having a party or not – if they are, then the BALLOONs come out, too.

Unlike Christmas with its 12th night deadline, there is no official time when you must take down birthday cards and decorations. For some families it may be the day after, others may leave them up to keep the spirit alive.

I think this may be why in our house people have birthdays but there’s also a loose agreement that they have a birthday week too. It’s a lovely thing, why not let it last a bit?

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

