Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, July 9 (game #493).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #494) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Nap time!

NYT Strands today (game #494) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DECK

TIES

SWOT

WORK

SPRAY

GUIDE

NYT Strands today (game #494) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #494) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #494) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #494, are…

DROWSY

SPENT

WEARY

FATIGUED

TIRED

KNACKERED

SPANGRAM: SLEEPYHEAD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Yesterday it was party time! And today it’s nap time! Strands was obviously anticipating quite the knees up.

To be honest I am much more familiar with napping than partying, which is possibly why I made such quick work of today’s word search.

I have been feeling nearly every word in today’s search over the past few days. It’s not due to a lack of sleep or exhaustion due to over exercise, it’s because I am attempting to give up caffeine and am experiencing some quite radical side effects including feeling constantly DROWSY, SPENT, WEARY, FATIGUED, TIRED and zzzzzzzz....

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, July 9, game #493)

BALLOON

BUNTING

PENNANT

CONFETTI

STREAMER

SPANGRAM: DECORATIONS