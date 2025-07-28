Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, July 28 (game #512).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #513) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… You got that right

NYT Strands today (game #513) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STEAK

SNICKET

STEP

CRUET

PANIC

RACING

NYT Strands today (game #513) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #513) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 2nd column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #513) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #513, are…

EXACT

STRICT

PRECISE

ACCURATE

PERSNICKETY

SPANGRAM: TAKING PAINS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

I had pernickety instead of PERSNICKETY as one of my non-game words, as this is the UK spelling and one which I thought was universal.

It’s the longest non-game word I’ve ever gotten but was dashed on the rocks of cultural differences. I’m not peeved, but it is odd that US grammarists have chosen this particular word to add letters to, rather than subtract from. A minor quibble.

Anyway, this peccadillo aside, here was a list of words that describe everything I am not – or maybe that I am, seeing as I’ve got such a bee in my bonnet about persnickety.

Also, while we’re splitting hairs, I can’t help thinking Strands wanted to say “painstaking” for the spangram, but needed to lose a letter so went with TAKING PAINS, which is essentially the same thing but less common – a bit like pernickety. I’ll shut up now.

Dear Strands, I think you’ll find…

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, July 28, game #512)

GROW

SEED

RIPEN

HARVEST

BLOSSOM

SPROUT

SPANGRAM: VEGETABLE GARDEN