Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #457) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… That's proprietary!

NYT Strands today (game #457) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HACK

CLASP

PERK

JAZZ

TIMED

RACIST

NYT Strands today (game #457) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #457) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #457) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #457, are…

VELCRO

JACUZZI

KLEENEX

POPSICLE

CHAPSTICK

SPANGRAM: TRADEMARKED

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A relatively straightforward Strands today, with lots of interesting hint words to find amid the real ones.

Proprietary products are things that have been produced by a particular company rather than a generic product. Confusion often occurs when that product becomes so successful that the product name replaces the name generic items in popular speech – such as Hoover instead of vacuum cleaner and, well, all of the products in today’s search.

The companies behind these products are often incredibly vigilant over their misuse and around enforcing their trademark. When I became a journalist, I realised this when I used the word Biro in place of ballpoint pen and used a lower case b. Two days later I received a firm letter from the solicitors for Biro, requesting I didn't make the same mistake again.

Once, when the written word was much more edited than it is today, mistakes like that were uncommon and a publication or website would spend time verifying if the hot tub in question was an actual Jacuzzi or Jacuzzi wannabe.

Now, more often than not, the price of popularity is the loss of your capital letter and sharing your spotlight with your wannabe competitors.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

