NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, June 4 (game #458)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, June 3 (game #457).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #458) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Monster quest
NYT Strands today (game #458) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- MANY
- CAKE
- FEEL
- POLITE
- MOCK
- WIRE
NYT Strands today (game #458) - hint #3 - spangram letters
How many letters are in today's spangram?
• Spangram has 8 letters
NYT Strands today (game #458) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: top, 3rd column
Last side: bottom, 4th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #458) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #458, are…
- YETI
- BIGFOOT
- KRAKEN
- CRAWLER
- MOTHMAN
- JACKALOPE
- SPANGRAM: CRYPTIDS
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 1 hint
Today’s quest had us searching for mythical beasts, including the fantastical wild man Sasquatch (also known as BIGFOOT) – one of the most enduring CRYPTIDS of North American folklore.
The history of Bigfoot sightings goes all the way back to 1811, with some scientists claiming that the ape-like giant could be a remnant of the Neanderthals.
Of course, it is also entirely possible that once the mythology spread, certain mischievous people might enjoy dressing as a giant ape-like man and running around the country being elusive (see the Beastie Boys' video for Triple Trouble for further information).
They’re a shy bunch, are mythical beasts, even the more recently seen ones like MOTHMAN first seen in West Virginia in the 1960s.
After several couples reported seeing a large winged black creature whose eyes glowed red, the Point Pleasant Register ran a news story with the headline “Couples See Man-Sized Bird ... Creature ... Something".
He hasn’t been seen much since, but rather than fear the beast in their midst, the town has taken them to their hearts and there is now an annual Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant where you can watch live music and take part in a pancake-eating contest.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, June 3, game #457)
- VELCRO
- JACUZZI
- KLEENEX
- POPSICLE
- CHAPSTICK
- SPANGRAM: TRADEMARKED
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
